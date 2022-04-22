How to remove activation lock from iPhone or iPad

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Perhaps you have wondered on more than one occasion – or are doing it right now – if you can unlock a locked iPhone or an iPad with activation lock. Although there are those who tell you that it is not possible, we are going to get to the point: yes, it can be done and, furthermore, it is quite easy.

In this article we are going to recommend the best solution so that you can remove the activation lock from your iPhone or iPad with ease and thus not fear a problem that is much more frequent than it seems: that your device is totally blocked, for whatever reason, either by mistake, because they gave it to you and it was second-hand… or maybe because you forgot the password, something that can also happen.

So don’t worry. Whatever happened to you, here you will find the solution to unlock iPhone easily and simply with the best software. If you take a look at the market, or on the Internet, you will see that there are many options for it, but of course, not all of them are recommended. Do not use just any program and let yourself be advised by quality software like the one we present to you today: PassFab Activation Unlocker.

We have been using it for months now and it provides a very easy and satisfying user experience. If you want to remove activation lock from your iPhone or iPad and know how to remove iCloud, this is the best option.

In addition to being easy to use, with this program it will only take a few minutes to unlock your device. It is also a free software that you can use with any mobile iPhone 5S or higher, with iOS version 12.3 or higher. We teach you how to use it:

How to use PassFab Activation Unlocker

To remove the activation lock from your iPhone or iPad completely free of charge using PassFab Activation Unlocker, the first thing you should do is proceed to install its app for Windows or Mac on your desktop or desktop computer. It does not have any complications, since it is a process similar to that of the installation of any other program. You will see that it is very simple, it will not take you more than a minute.

When you have the program installed, open it in the usual way. You will see the following screen:

All you have to do is click on the link that says “Remove Activation Lock”.

Now click on the “Start” button that appears on the next screen. Once this is done, click on “Next” and connect your iPhone mobile or iPad tablet to the computer using the USB cable.

PassFab Activation Unlocker will now automatically detect your iPhone or iPad, and a warning message will appear asking you to trust the computer to unlock your iPhone. Accept and the program will start working. In a few minutes, you will be able to unlock iPhone very easily.

Once this is done, just follow the steps to complete the process. Press “Start jailbreak” and you will see that the unlocking of the activation code of your iPhone mobile phone begins.

Just a few minutes later, your device will be totally unlocked and you can use it with any iCloud account you want.

If you need to unlock an iPhone with activation, use now PassFab Activation Unlocker. You will find that it is very easy to use and that you can do it for free, with a limited trial version. If you want to experience the full experience, feel free to purchase the full version of the software.

Take advantage now and see how easy it is to remove the activation lock from the iPhone or iPad, in a totally safe way, with this reliable program.

