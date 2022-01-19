How to refine the recommendations we receive on YouTube?

Many people tend to have YouTube among the first sites they open when launching the browser. Without a doubt, it is a great entertainment center where we can find material related to all our hobbies. However, sometimes our home page can be full of video suggestions that we don’t care about. Therefore, we want to tell you why this is and we will show you how to fine-tune the recommendations you receive on YouTube.

The process is quite simple, although it requires a little patience because it can be long.

Steps to refine your recommendations on YouTube

When we want to distract ourselves for a while or listen to new music, the recommendations in the YouTube feed are excellent. We can see the news of our favorite artists, youtubers or podcasts, practically receiving them on a silver platter. However, it may happen that one day the suggestions seem like a disaster and we don’t know why. This has an explanation and it is the criteria that the YouTube algorithm uses to suggest videos. One of the main data that is taken into account is the videos you have seen, that is, the history.

In that sense, it is likely that one day someone has used YouTube on your computer or that you yourself have seen some videos on topics other than your common interests. This causes the site to immediately start bombarding you with suggestions related to the last thing you’ve seen. Therefore, the best thing we can do to fine-tune YouTube recommendations is to clean the history.

This must be done selectively to eliminate videos that do not have to do with our interests and keep the ones that do. In this way, you will receive suggestions based on what you keep in the history. To do so, open YouTube and enter the history from the options column on the left side.

Once inside, you will only have to place the mouse pointer over a video and you will see that an “X” appears in the upper right part of the entry. By clicking on it, you will remove the video from your story, in that sense, repeat the process with everything that does not interest you. Thus, after a while, the recommendations you receive in your feed will begin to improve.