How to reduce the size of a video to be able to send it by Whatsapp

Published on

By Brian Adam
video whatsapp.jpg
Surely you have already noticed that WhatsApp has a fairly low limit when it comes to sending videos. We cannot send videos of more than 64 megabytes, and that is really not enough in a world where mobile phones have tremendously high resolution.

In order to send the video without problems, we can use systems such as wetransfer or fromsmash, or save it in Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox and others so that others can download it, but that makes us lose agility with the subject, since the receiver will have to download the file and play it, you will not be able to see it directly in Whatsapp.

Necessary steps to lower video size

To compress an mp4 file and reduce its size without losing much quality, you can follow the steps below:

Use video compression software– There are several free and paid programs available online that can compress videos. Some of them are Handbrake, Adobe Media Encoder, Freemake Video Converter, among others. On the web we have mp4compress.com, which is quite effective (it reduced a 3 minute video from 90 megs to 15 megs).

reduce resolution: If the mp4 file has a very high resolution, you can reduce it to reduce its size. For example, if your video is 1080p, you can downsize it to 720p without losing much quality.

reduce bit rate: The bit rate is the amount of information that is stored per second in a video file. By lowering the bit rate, the file size can be reduced. However, you should make sure that you don’t lower the bitrate too much, as this can negatively affect the quality of the video.

Use an efficient compression codec: The video codec used to encode the MP4 file can have a significant impact on the size of the resulting file. It is recommended to use efficient compression codecs such as H.264 or H.265/HEVC.

Trim unnecessary parts of the video: If the MP4 file contains unnecessary parts, such as blank parts, you can remove them to reduce the file size. Personally I use inshot from my mobile, which allows editing, reducing and exporting with the desired quality.

It’s important to remember that video compression always carries some quality loss, although you can reduce the impact of this quality loss by using appropriate methods.

