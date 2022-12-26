How to reduce background noise from my microphone

When we record a podcast, make a video on YouTube or simply when we are in a streaming session, the microphone generates noise, often white, which can be quite unbearable.

If the audio sticks and we can process it before posting, no big problem, as we can use Audacity’s noise reduction tool to clean it up completely. To do this, we only have to select an area of ​​the audio in which we do not speak, go to the Noise reduction option, click on the “noise profile” option and delete it later after selecting the entire track, as shown in these screenshots. :

The problem is when we don’t have the option to edit the sound, when we are talking about a video call, or a streaming session in which we want the best possible audio quality.

To reduce background noise in such cases, the following points must be taken into account:

– microphone quality: All microphones produce background noise, but some produce more than others. It is important to invest in a good microphone, seeing expert opinions on the subject on YouTube, for example. Microphones that have less background noise are those that have a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and a wide frequency response. Signal-to-noise ratio is a measure of the amount of desired audio signal relative to unwanted background noise. The higher the signal-to-noise ratio, the less background noise you will hear in the recording.

Condenser microphones and large-diaphragm microphones typically have a high signal-to-noise ratio and therefore less background noise. Condenser microphones use a thin diaphragm and a capacitor to convert sound into an electrical signal. Large diaphragm microphones have a larger diaphragm and can therefore pick up more sound with less background noise.

Additionally, microphones with a wide frequency response are able to pick up a wider range of sound frequencies, which can also help minimize background noise.

– Where do we connect the microphone?: if the sound card that we have in the computer is not very good, the noise can come from it. To verify this, record with the same microphone using a conventional recorder, not a computer, and check if the recorded audio contains the same background noise.

– Do not put the microphone near electromagnetic devices such as computers, monitors or mobile phones, as they can cause electromagnetic interference. It is not usually very serious, but the further away you are, the better.

– The obvious, use a room with low background noise and make sure the door is closed to reduce ambient noise. I know it goes without saying something like that, but I’ve seen it all over the past few years.

About microphones, there are different types, and cardioids can help a lot to reduce sound coming from both the rear and sides, thus reducing overall noise.

Many believe it’s better to use a headset rather than a standalone microphone, as headsets often have better noise cancellation than standalone microphones, but that doesn’t always apply.

A cardioid microphone is a type of microphone that has a “heart”-shaped sound pickup pattern. This means that the microphone is more sensitive to sound coming from only one direction, rather than being sensitive to sound coming from all directions. Cardioid microphones are often used for recording and broadcast applications where it is important to pick up sound from a single source, such as a voice or instrument, and minimize background noise.

On the other hand, some microphones include Noise Cancellation real-time, a technology used to remove unwanted background noise from an audio signal. It works by using a microphone and audio processor that continuously analyze the audio signal and remove unwanted noise in real time. To work properly, real-time noise cancellation requires an additional microphone that picks up background noise. This microphone picks up background noise in the same way that the human ear would. The audio processor uses this information to create an “inverse” noise floor signal, which is applied to the original audio signal to cancel out the unwanted noise floor.