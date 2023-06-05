How to recycle and get rewarded with RECYCLES

- Advertisement -

Today is World Environment Day, but if you are one of those who believes that respect and care for our planet must be practiced throughout the year, we are going to present you today with an initiative that will surely interest you. Is about RECYCLESthe first Return and Reward System (SDR) launched in Spain, which uses technology to reward those who recycle and protect the environment by offering them sustainable incentives.

What is RECICLOS, the Return and Reward System (SDR)

It is true that knowing that you are contributing to the care of the environment is, in itself, a sufficient reward for all those who recycle. But if, in addition, thanks to technology, you can manage your waste more easily, and at the same time, obtain social incentives and rewards, doesn’t it seem even better?

This is the raison d’être of RECICLOS, the first Return and Reward System (SDR) that has been launched in Spain. Its objective is to reward the commitment of citizens with sustainable and social incentives (such as contributions to NGOs, raffles for bicycles or public transport tickets, etc.) for recycling plastic drink cans and bottles.

- Advertisement -

This system, which seeks to promote the circularity of the packaging that is consumed and give it a new life, has been developed by Ecoembes and represents a true revolution, since it incorporates mobile technology in the recycling process. If mobile applications are used for everything today, why not create one for packaging recycling, with which, in addition to promoting this gesture, citizens are rewarded?

This is what Ecoembes thought and to respond to this need they developed their SDR system. Currently, RECICLOS is already present in municipalities of all the Autonomous Communities. The system has been installed in the yellow containers and in recycling machines located in places such as transport stations, shopping and leisure centres, etc.

If you want to be part of this program and receive rewards for recycling your plastic beverage bottles and cans, all you have to do is download the free RECICLOS app. It is available both on Google Play for Android mobiles like in Apple Store for mobiles with iOS operating system.

How to get rewarded by recycling

When you download the application, all you have to do is scan the barcode of the cans and plastic bottles of drinks that you consume and that you want to recycle. Once this is done, deposit the container in a yellow container or recycling machine and scan the QR code that appears on the container or machine. This will record the environmental action that you have carried out.

- Advertisement -

It should also be noted that, in order to convert the yellow RECICLOS containers into smart devices, a ring equipped with state-of-the-art technology has been implanted in some containers in Sant Boi de Llobregat. It is a pilot test that will serve to identify, not only the packaging, but also the frequency and places where it is recycled.

The more actions you carry out, the more points you will get that you can later exchange for social actions such as the ones we have mentioned: making donations to NGOs, helping environmental initiatives in your neighborhood, participating in the draw for electric scooters or bicycles, etc.

- Advertisement -

As you can see, thanks to the integration of technology with the habit of recycling, Ecoembes allows people to improve their way of living in an environmentally friendly way, with solutions like this one, created by The Circular Lab, its open innovation center, and developed with 100% Spanish technology.

Do not hesitate and download the RECYCLING application now and collaborate by easily recycling your cans and plastic bottles of drinks. You will contribute to the environment, you will help improve your neighborhood and you will participate in social initiatives. Start recycling now -nothing better than taking advantage of World Environment Day to do it- and get interesting benefits by installing the app on your mobile.