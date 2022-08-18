How to recover your deleted files with Remo Recover

- Advertisement -

Losing data is one of the worst dangers lurking in the digital world. It’s something that has happened to just about everyone at some point, and unfortunately it can happen for many different reasons; accidental deletion, formatting a hard drive, malware, device corruption, removing an SD card when the camera is working… And if you don’t have a backup on another device or in the cloud, it might seem that the lost have been lost. gone forever.

Remo Recover allows you to recover lost data in almost any circumstance and arranges it as it was before its deletion.

But don’t say goodbye to those vacation photos, that class submission, or that all-important excel from work just yet—luckily, there’s a resource that can bring back lost or files. We refer to data recovery programs, and one of the most effective ones is Remo Recover.

Remo Recover is an advanced data recovery software whose first version was released in 2011. It is a program that is very easy to use by any user and can recover lost information in different ways.

We at TreceBits have been one of the first to have been able to test the recently released Remo Recover 6.0 version and we can now tell you how it works before anyone else. But before showing step by step how to use Remo Recover software to recover lost data, let’s review its functions.

Features and capabilities of Remo Recover

One of the great strengths of this software is its ease of use -thanks to its simple interface- for all types of users, without the need for extensive computer knowledge. Remo Recover allows you to search for lost files in all storage drives of a computer as well as in specific directories; be it the recycle bin, the desktop, the downloads folder, etc… so you can effectively narrow down your search.

You can also refine the search by selecting more than 300 file types (for example, only RAW photos or mp3 audio files), file name, author… with which it is possible to recover specific files and not all deleted, something useful, if, for example, we have accidentally emptied the recycle bin and we are only interested in recovering a file.

Also, if the location you are looking for does not appear (for example, a hard drive that cannot be detected due to missing drivers or because the drive is corrupted), Remo Recover can search for these lost or corrupted partitions.

Whatever you are looking for, the recovered files are arranged in the same hierarchy as they were before deletion, so the user can see them organized exactly as they were on the computer. In addition, you can access the preview of the recovered files before the search is over (which, understandably, is a long process) and restore them while the scan is still in process, something that is not common in this type of program.

Remo Recover can access lost data in multiple ways, whether due to technical error, human error, accident, formatting, malware or other reasons:

-Files permanently deleted

-Files lost by sudden power outage

-Recycle bin emptied

-Formatted hard drives, SD cards and USBs

-Corrupt or unrecognized storage devices

-Data loss due to virus

And the list could go on as so many data loss scenarios are covered.

Remo Recover offers a one-month license for $69, a six-month license for $79, and a lifetime license for $199. In addition, it has a free option that allows you to recover up to one GB of data. Now let’s see how to use the software in different common data loss scenarios:

How to recover deleted files with Remo Recover

Imagine that your hard drive is almost full and you have no space to install some program that requires a lot of space, such as a game. The normal thing is to do cleaning, so you start selecting entire folders in the downloads directory, documents and on the desktop, which had been in need of cleaning for a long time. Since they are files that you want to get rid of permanently, you use the “Shift+Del” command, which directly deletes the files without sending them to the recycle bin.

When you finish, you realize that you have deleted the university folder with all its subfolders. The notes and papers have disappeared; PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint, videos…the catastrophe. How can you use Remo Recover to rescue lost data?

First of all, start the program. The interface will show you the active partitions and disks, some of the most frequent locations (like the recycle bin) and an option to choose a specific folder.

In our apocalyptic scenario, the deleted folders were spread over several directories, so we have to select Disk C, and click on “Scan”. But if this situation had occurred after sending the files to the recycle bin and emptying it, you would only have to click on “Recycle Bin”.

While the scanner is taking place (which can take a long time if our hard drive is large), we can click on “Dynamic Recovery View” to view the files that are being recovered.

When the analysis is over, we will see something like this. On the right, at the top, a hierarchical index showing the address of the recovered files as they were on the computer and below this, the files grouped using the “Deep Scan” function.

In the “Deep Scan” function there are two folders. The first gives the recovered files a series of labels and groups them according to these: type of camera that has taken the file (for photos or videos), Excel or Word files, etc… Imagine, for example, that we only want to recover photos made with the iPhone.

The other folder, “Lost and Found Files”, lists files by their extension, which is incredibly useful for finding specific files. Thus, within the “xls” folder there will be the Excel files, within “mp4” the videos in this format, etc…

Finally, we can select the files found to preview them and know if they are what we are looking for or not. For example, this video of a server in the middle of the jungle:

If it is indeed the file we are looking for, we just have to click on “Recover”, choose a destination folder and voilá; recovered file. If you want to recover several at the same time, you just have to mark them, which can be done with entire folders.

In addition to the organized presentation of the files, extra filters can be applied. By clicking on the “Filter” button, you can access several types of filter and an advanced one, which allows you to filter files by their type, their date of creation or their size, something that comes in handy when it comes to discriminating in the search.

Finally, if our data is on a corrupt drive (a pen drive that is not recognized, a corrupt SD card, a portable hard drive that does not appear…) we must click on “Can’t find the drive?” and the program will perform a deep search to find the devices and be able to recover the files in the way we have already seen.

In our case, we see how the hard drive appears without a volume label, just the name of the hardware with all its capacity. However, any storage device connected to the computer and physically working will appear here.

Conclusions

Remo Recover is the most effective data recovery program I have ever used. During testing, long-deleted data appeared, and photos and videos could be previewed (up to a certain size) without any problems.

The organization of the recovered files is tremendous, and makes file recovery much easier. To all this we must add the ease of use, since in just three steps you can rescue files that you thought were lost.

Obviously, it’s not magic, and a physically damaged hard drive will have no recoverable data. But for accidental data loss, Remo Recover is the perfect tool.