If you forgot your ID password, don’t worry, here we explain how to reset it and regain full access to your account.
How to recover your Apple ID password?
Use your own device to reset your password
On an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch with watchOS 8 or later.
- Go to Settings.
- Touch [tu nombre] > Password and security> Change password.
- If you are signed in to iCloud and have a code activated, you will be prompted to enter the device code.
- Follow the onscreen steps to update your password.
Use someone else’s device to reset your password
You can reset your Apple ID password from a friend or family member’s iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. To do this, use the Apple Support app or the Find My iPhone app. You can also visit an Apple Store and ask them for a device to use on the spot.