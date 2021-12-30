Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News How to recover your Apple ID password?

Use your own device to reset your password

On an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch with watchOS 8 or later.

Go to Settings. Touch [tu nombre] > Password and security> Change password. If you are signed in to iCloud and have a code activated, you will be prompted to enter the device code. Follow the onscreen steps to update your password.

Use someone else’s device to reset your password

You can reset your Apple ID password from a friend or family member’s iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. To do this, use the Apple Support app or the Find My iPhone app. You can also visit an Apple Store and ask them for a device to use on the spot.