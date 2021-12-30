How to recover your Apple ID password?

If you forgot your ID password, don’t worry, here we explain how to reset it and regain full access to your account.

Use your own device to reset your password

On an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch with watchOS 8 or later.

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Touch [tu nombre] > Password and security> Change password.
  3. If you are signed in to iCloud and have a code activated, you will be prompted to enter the device code.
  4. Follow the onscreen steps to update your password.

Use someone else’s device to reset your password

You can reset your Apple ID password from a friend or family member’s iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. To do this, use the Apple Support app or the Find My iPhone app. You can also visit an Apple Store and ask them for a device to use on the spot.

Use the Apple Support app

Ask a friend or family member to open the App Store and download the Apple Support app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Then, open the Apple Support app and follow these steps:

  1. Under Themes, tap Passwords & security.
  2. Tap Reset Apple ID password.
  3. Tap Get Started, and then tap “Another Apple ID.”
  4. Enter the Apple ID whose password you need to reset.
  5. Tap Next, and then follow the onscreen steps until you receive confirmation that your Apple ID password has been changed.

Use a trusted phone number, trusted email, recovery key, or account recovery contact

  • In some cases, you may be able to reset your password with a trusted phone number and email.
  • If you use a recovery key for account security, you can use it to reset the password on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
  • If you’ve already set up an account recovery contact, this contact can help you reset your password on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

As you can see, these steps are quite simple and you can rest assured that none of the data you enter will be saved on the device. For more information consult the Official site from Apple