How to recover WiFi passwords on a Windows 11 computer

Surely on more than one occasion you have needed to know the password of a WiFi network that you access regularly, and you do not remember it. And, curiously, you have it registered on the computer you use. Well, this will be what saves your life because you can recover it easily if you use the Windows 11 operating system. Among the information that the system saves is just what you need, but you may not know how to access it. Luckily, this is something that can be achieved in a simple way and, furthermore, without putting your computer at any risk – much less the security of the network you want to access and you don’t remember the necessary data. One of the best ways to do this is to use Computer Settings, so you don’t have to use a third-party application or go through complicated steps between system settings. How to view WiFi passwords in Windows 11 We believe that the easiest way to achieve this is by using the tools that are included in the Microsoft operating system itself. We show you what you must do and, in addition, we recommend that you have a pen at hand or, failing that, a text document in which to write down the information that you are going to rescue: Press the Windows + I keys in combination to access directly to the Settings of the laptop or desktop computer. Now what you have to do is click on Network and Internet in the left area of ​​the open window. Scroll down to choose the last available option called Advanced Settings. At this point look for the section called Related Settings Options and here use More Network Adapter Options (click here to open a new window). a window in which you can see all the WiFi networks that you have recognized and stored. Now, right-click the one you want to know the information about and select the Status option from the menu that appears. You are almost done, as now you have to use the button called Wireless Properties and then select the top named Security. You will then see all the data to access the WiFi. Of course, the password is hidden so you have to activate the Show characters option. Once this is done, write down the data in the best way you want and simply close all the windows that have appeared. You will have finished. As you can see, it is not particularly complicated to recover the password of a wireless network that you have recognized on your Windows 11 computer. And, therefore, you can pass this information on to a friend who is connected to the library or to a co-worker so you can access the Internet in case you need it. >