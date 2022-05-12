How to recover the password of any Wi-Fi

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Computers, both Windows PCs and Apple Macs, keep a detailed record of all the Wi-Fi networks they’ve ever connected to. This is a great help in the case of wanting to connect to a Wi-Fi network to which you have been connected before and whose password you do not remember.

Recovering the password of a computer WiFi network can be shared to connect another device

This registration is completed the first time the computer connects to a Wi-Fi network, saving in its memory both the name of said network and the password necessary to connect to it automatically later. Obviously if since the last time a connection was established with that Wi-Fi network the password has changed and has not been stored in the computer’s memory, the wireless connection cannot be re-established.

Thanks to this possibility to recover the password of a Wi-Fi network from the storage in the memory of the computer another device can connect to the same wireless networksuch as a smartphone or tablet. And for its recovery, the method varies depending on whether a PC with Windows or with a Mac operating system is used:

-Windows computers: You have to follow this path in the Windows 11 version: “Start – Control Panel – Network and Internet – Shared networks”. For computers with the version of the Windows 10 operating system, the path is as follows: “Settings – Network & Internet – Status – Shared Networks”. In both cases, after reaching that point, you have to access Connections and click on the WiFi network to which the device is connected, highlighted in blue. In the status section of the same, click on “Wireless properties – Security” activating the option “Show characters”, which will reveal the password to access said WiFi network.

-Mac Computers: In this case, the Keychain tool is used, which on Mac stores all kinds of passwords and keys, through the following route: “System – System Keychain – Passwords”. All you have to do is locate the WiFi network to which the computer is connected and double-click on it. The password will appear in the “Show password” box, from where it can be shared with another Apple device such as an iPhone or iPad registered under the same AppleID as the computer.

