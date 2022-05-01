How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Recovering deleted WhatsApp messages is possible, if some precautions have been taken or a series of conditions are met. In this article we are going to explain how to do it if you are one of the more than 2,000 million users of this instant messaging application and you have deleted, perhaps by mistake, a message that you now want to recover.

Properly configuring WhatsApp backups will allow you to recover deleted messages

The deletion could have been accidental, or perhaps you did it on purpose, since WhatsApp tends to accumulate a lot of information, conversations, attached documents… that end up taking up too much space in the mobile phone’s memory and the user ends up cleaning it.

However, what happens if a conversation has been deleted that we would now like to recover, is it possible to consult again that information that has been deleted from a WhatsApp conversation? Let’s get out of doubt.

Actually, there is more than one option to recover your deleted WhatsApp messages, but we are going to explain the one that you can use without resorting to third-party apps:

Recover deleted messages on WhatsApp thanks to the backup

It is extremely advisable to have the backup of WhatsApp chats activated. This way you can recover any conversation that you have accidentally deleted.

You should know that WhatsApp can make backup copies of the conversations every day, and that they are saved for 7 days. Thus, if you want to recover any conversation or item deleted in the last week, you can do it easily.

Access the settings of your WhatsApp account and go to the backup section located within the “Chats” area. Yes, you can confirm that the copies are being made properly, and you can select to make them every day, every week or every month. You can also select not to make copies.

In the same way, you can choose whether you want the videos to be saved in the backup copies (this will make them take up much more space) or not, as well as whether you want the backup to be done with point-to-point encryption, which increases privacy.

Thanks to the backup, you can restore any conversation. You would have to uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it on your mobile phone. When doing so, you will be asked if you want to install the last saved backup. Doing so will bring back the conversations as they were up to the time the backup was created, bringing back that message you accidentally deleted.

That if, if you reinstall the backup, the messages that you would have sent or received after the creation of the backup will not appear when you do the restoration.

If you do not want to restore the most recent backup, but instead want to restore an older one, you will need to have installed an app on your mobile phone that allows you to manage WhatsApp backups, such as the one called “Backup for Whats ».

