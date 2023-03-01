How to recover deleted videos on TikTok

- Advertisement -

TikTok, one of the most popular social networks in the world thanks to its format of short videos and various editing tools, has more than 1 billion users. Despite the fact that it puts the best features at your disposal, sometimes it can happen that one of your favorite videos or even drafts of videos pending publication are accidentally deleted.

The recycle bin is the first place to check if a copy of deleted video still exists

In these cases, it is important to know how to get them back to avoid losing them forever. The procedure varies depending on the device from which it is done.

How to recover TikTok videos from an Android mobile

One of the easiest ways to recover deleted videos is using the application of google photos, which is generally pre-installed on Android ecosystem mobiles. To recover the videos you have to make sure that the backup of the application is active and follow these steps:

-Open the Google Photos app.

-Press on “Menu” at the top left of the screen.

-Select “Paper bin”.

-Choose the videos you want to restore.

-Do Click the “Restore” button.

Recover TikTok Videos from iPhone

Deleted videos can be recovered from the Photos app. You have to make sure that the application backup is active and follow these steps:

-Go to iCloud.com and sign in iCloud user account.

-To access to “Settings”.

-In the popup window “Advanced” select “Recover Files”.

-Select the files you want to recover.

-Press on the “Restore” button.

Recover TikTok videos from computer

–Many users usually save their videos and photos on their computer to have a backup and avoid losing them. In this case, recovering a deleted TikTok video is very simple. Just check your computer’s recycle bin and find the deleted file. Once found, just click the right mouse button and select the “restore” option so that the video returns to the folder where it was found.