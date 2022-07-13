How to Recover Deleted Photos on Hard Drive or USB

If you have ever had the experience of losing data from your computer, you will know that it is not a particularly pleasant experience. You can lose a lot of time, and a lot of money, with the loss of information, so it is important to know options that can help us recover as much as possible. This is something very common with multimedia content, being necessary to know how recover deleted photos from pc.

Today I will talk about Tenorshare 4DDiG, a software for Windows and Mac that allows you to recover any lost data, either by direct deletion or formatting. We can recover data from both local drives and external drives, including recycle bin or crashed computers. Ideal for recover deleted photoseither recover deleted photos and videos usually.

How can I recover deleted photos

The first thing we have to do is install Tenorshare 4DDiG on our Windows or Mac. The captures are very similar in both operating systems, and the process is really simple.

As soon as we start we will select the source of the lost information, the place where the files were located. In this example we put the C drive, but it could be a USB without problems.

Now click on scan. It is possible to indicate what type of file we want to search for, although we can simply say that we want to search for everything, without an extension.

Once the scan is finished, Tenorshare 4DDiG displays a tree with everything it has found, sorted by file type to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.

By clicking on each file, it will show a preview of the content (if it is multimedia), thus obtaining more data from each file.

When we already know what we want to recover, we only have to click on restore, indicating the desired destination location. The ideal is not to indicate the same place of origin, since if the support (hard disk or external disk) had problems, the file may have reading problems again.

How to Recover Deleted Photos from Recycle Bin

The system also works in case of have emptied the Recycle Binbecause although the operating system says that these files do not exist, Tenorshare 4DDiG can find them.

For this, the process is very similar, we only have to choose the Recycling Bin as the source of the information.

Following the same philosophy, we can obtain files deleted from external hard drives, even when we have accidentally formatted them, or when there has been a virus attack. Works with drives from any brand including Buffalo, WD, Seagate, Toshiba, Samsung and more.

To do so we only have to connect the external drive to the computer where Tenorshare 4DDiG is installed. When it detects it, it will look like this:

The rest of the steps are the same: preview, select and restore.

The process changes a bit when what we want is recover data from a damaged computersince in that case we will have to select the option that you see in the side menu:

The next step is to create a boot drive, being necessary to have a USB/DVD support so that said drive is saved. Everything on the USB or DVD will be formatted to create that bootable drive.

When the disk is finished creating, we will only have to put it in the damaged drive and restart it, thus entering the BIOS configuration of the device.

From the BIOS we will have to switch to the startup tab to indicate how we want to restart the computer. At this point it will load with 4DDiG, and you can select a location to start recovering data.

Its limits

It is an excellent solution to recover what is physically recoverable, since there are always sectors that can be read, even if there is appreciable physical damage. Logically, the data of a damaged sector cannot be read in any way, so it must be taken into account that if the disk has suffered significant physical damage, there is information that can never be recovered, neither with Tenorshare 4DDiG nor with any other similar software. .