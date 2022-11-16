- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

It happens more than you think: you take many photos with your digital camera at an important event, a trip… and then when you want to recover them, you can’t find them. They have either been deleted or lost and there is no way to find them.

It may be that you have mistakenly confused the SD card of your digital camera. This happens often, especially if you use several. You think you have transferred the images from an SD card to your computer, but you haven’t -or you don’t remember where- and since you need to have it empty, you delete them.

It is just one of the cases that can occur, because in addition to human errors, which can be many, there are also device failures, technical errors or special circumstances, for example, weather conditions, which end up deleting all the photos. that was on your SD card and that you had taken with your digital camera.

What is the memory card of your digital camera?

- Advertisement -

The memory card in your digital camera is the medium on which the photos you take with the camera are stored. This does not have a hard drive as such -like computers- where the images can be saved, but rather they are kept on an external medium: the memory card of the digital camera.

That is why you have to be very careful when handling them, saving them, etc., since any failure can lead to the loss of files and the end of the photos being deleted from the Android digital camera. This can happen if you have formatted the card, or deleted images from the camera inadvertently. The good thing is that if this happens, all is not lost, as we are going to explain below, you can recover photos from your formatted SD card.

How to recover deleted photos from digital camera with 4DDiG?

If you need to recover photos from a formatted SD card, don’t worry. We are going to explain how you can recover them with Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery, the program that we have been testing in recent weeks and that really works.

You just need to download the program, perform a search and restore the photos you want. We explain how easy it is in this step by step:

Step 1: Download the Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery program from the official website, and install it on your computer as you would any other software. It is valid for both Windows and Mac.

Step 2: Now open the program and you will see all the drives it recognizes and that you could analyze (hard drives, memory bin, external drives…) Select the formatted SD card as the drive you need to recover (for this you must have it inserted in your computer or connected with a connector)

Step 3: Now press “scan” for the program to start working and locate all the information that the SD card contains, even the one that is not visible.

Step 4: A screen will now appear with the deleted files folder, some of them you will see are from a long time ago. You will not have to restore everything, but you can select the “View files” tab and there you can filter and select those files that you want to restore.

Step 5: You will see all the folders that have been deleted from the card in the preview. Save the recovered photos wherever you want by selecting the location on your computer.

If you can’t find the file you are looking for, Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery allows you to perform a deeper scan to recover photos from your accidentally formatted or deleted SD card.

You have more information in the following video:

How to avoid digital photo loss problems?

In addition to the program that we recommend, you could also recover your digital photos using CMD, the “Command Prompt” to recover the lost data, what happens is that this procedure is not recommended, because any change or error can cause serious failures on the card or on the computer.

So it is best to use Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery. Now, what does not hurt is to be extremely careful to avoid potential digital photo loss issues. What can we do?

First of all, keep in mind that if information has been accidentally lost from an SD card, it is very possible that it has been damaged. Therefore, we recommend you not to save photos on this card again, which will be corrupted, and use another external medium or another SD card when you are going to use your digital camera.

Another thing you can do to make sure that the state of health of your SD card is correct is to run an antivirus periodically by connecting it to your computer. Antiviruses can also analyze the status of external support and also check that there are no corrupt files stored on your card.

To avoid accidental deletion, also remember to always properly eject your card. Do not remove it from the computer abruptly, but use the “eject device” function to ensure that all data on it is preserved.

Lastly, perhaps most importantly, always make backup copies of important files… images of the best trips or important days in your life. So if any unforeseen happens, you can have a copy.

conclusion

And in any case, remember to use Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery, the best digital camera photo recovery software if you have any problem. With it you can recover the photos from your digital camera and other lost or deleted files, such as videos, audio, music… from any storage card, USB, in the recycle bin of your computer, on the hard drive… Don’t think about it more and if you have any problem to recover your files, trust Tenorshare 4 DDiG Data Recovery.

FAQ:

1.How to recover photos and videos from camera?

Tenorshare 4DDiG is the best software to recover photos from digital camera as we have explained in the article. With it, recover lost or deleted data such as files, video, photos, audio, music and much more. Supports data recovery from USB, recycle bin, hard drive, memory card, digital camera and camcorders.

2.How to recover deleted videos from security camera?

You can use 4DDiG to recover CCTV/DVR recordings by following the steps below:

Step 1: Connect the HDD or SD card of CCTV/DVR to PC and open the software.

Step 2: Choose the target device to scan.

Step 3: Choose the videos you want to recover.

Step 4: Save the selected videos.

3 Is Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery Safe?

Yes, of course. Using Tenorshare 4DDiG is a much safer way to recover data than attempting physical data recovery.