How to recover deleted files from a USB flash drive

USB is more and more popular due to its small and portable features, usually we like to save some important data on USB so that we can refer to it at any time. However, no matter how we prevent it, we will always meet USB data loss. What should we do to recover the deleted files that are important to us? Read this article and you will find the answer.

Part 1: Common Reasons for USB Data Loss

There can be various reasons for data loss from USB drive but the most common ones are listed as

· Unfavorable circumstances may be due to excessive heat or humidity.

· Hardware failure.

· There are problems with the power supply to the USB ports.

· Data fragmentation.

· When you accidentally click the Delete button and your data is deleted.

Viruses on your computer attack the data on your USB drive and your data is erased

Part 2: How to Recover Deleted Files from USB Drive with Tenorshare 4DDiG

For those who are not professional with computers, using data recovery software is the best option to recover deleted data as it is the most efficient and least error-prone method.

Among data recovery software, I recommend you to use Tenorshare 4DDiG, this program can recover all deleted data, whether it is from USB, hard drive or recycle bin. It has a simple and easy to operate interface, you just need to follow the instructions to complete the operation.

To recover data from a USB drive, follow the four steps.

Step 1: Choose the USB drive to scan

After tenorshare 4DDiG is installed and opened, you will see an interface, which lists all scannable disks and common locations, select your USB, and then click Start at the bottom right of the interface.

Step 2: Select the types of files to scan

Now, you can choose the type of files you want to recover or you can choose to recover all types of files. This program will now start scanning the storage for deleted files. All data found will be displayed in the program window.

Step 3: Scan the USB stick

Now, the scanning process begins. The found data is sorted by folder or file type. You can double-click to preview the file, and once you find the file you want to recover, you can pause or stop the scan at any time.

Note: Scanning your lost files will take some time depending on the size of the hard drive.

Step 4: Save the recovered files

Now you can select the files you need. Choose them and click the Recover button to save them to the computer. Remember to store the recovered files on a different hard drive.

Part 3: How to recover deleted files from USB flash drive without program

For those Windows users who don’t want to download third-party software, here are three other methods to recover deleted files without software. I must remind you that these methods are not all effective because it requires several preconditions, for example, data backup. . However, it is worth a try.

3.1 Recover Files from USB Drive Using CMD

In this method, we will use the application command prompt which is built into Windows to recover deleted files from usb. This method only works when the files are not deleted from the drive but are missing due to some mishap. You can follow this method to recover your files using CMD.

• Steps used to recover deleted files from usb drive using CMD

• Step 1: Connect your flash drive to your computer.

• Step 2: On the taskbar, you will see a search option, type cmd, right click on the command prompt and select the run as administrator option.

• Step 3: Type the following commands at your command prompt.

• Type chkdsk X: /f in the command prompt window and press Enter. Just be sure to replace “X” with the letter assigned to your USB flash drive.

· Press Enter with the command attrib -h -r -s G: *. * /South Dakota. (The letter e refers to the USB drive.)

· After that, wait for the process to finish and close the window, replacing g with the letter of your USB drive as seen on the computer). You can then check if the deleted files have been recovered.

3.2 Using the restore previous versions function

The Restore Previous Versions feature is included in all recent versions of the Windows operating system (including Windows 7, 8 and 10) and allows you to recover deleted files without the use of third-party applications. However, it only works if you activated it before deleting your files. To recover data from a USB flash drive that has been deleted:

Step 1 – Select “Properties” from the context menu of the folder containing the deleted files on the USB.

Step 2 – Select “Previous Versions” from the dropdown menu. Previous versions originate from File History or restore points, you will be informed there.

Step 3: A list of previous versions of the file will appear. To recover USB files, select the desired file edition and click the “Restore” button.

3.3 Recover deleted files from Windows backup

You can check your backups if you have already backed up data. Also, make sure the internet service or cloud storage you are using is up to date. You may have backed up your files to a cloud storage service such as Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, or Google Drive. If you have enabled Windows backup, you can use it to recover USB data.

Step 1: Go to “Control Panel”, select “System and Maintenance” and then “Backup and Restore (Windows 7)”.

Step 2: Select “Restore my files” from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select the previously made backup by clicking “Browse files” or “Browse folders”.

Step 4: Save the backup to one of two locations: “In the original place” or “In the following location”. If a disagreement arises, select “Copy and replace”, “Do not copy” or “Copy but keep both files” depending on your requirements.

Step 5: Watch for the restore procedure to finish. Then, in the original or new location, all the files or folders that were permanently deleted will appear on your PC.

Some tips when you lose data

1. The success rate of your flash drive recovery is influenced by several things. If you want to ensure successful data recovery, you need to be aware of them and take specific steps.

2. As soon as you realize that your data has been lost or deleted, stop using the flash drive.

3. Do not format the flash drive because it reduces your chances of recovering your data.

4. Do not store any new data on the disk because it will overwrite the deleted information on particular sectors of the flash drive.

5. Repairing bad sectors on a flash drive can erase the data stored on it and potentially eliminate the ability to recover files altogether.

conclusion

In this modern age, data means everything that we value and hold dear. We have listed various techniques and instructions for you to recover your data. These methods are easy and informative. Tensoshare 4DDiG can be of great help and if you want to recover your data without software, we have listed them as well.

