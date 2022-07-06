How to recover deleted contacts on iPhone

Contacts mysteriously deleted from iPhone? Well, you’re not the only one. It is a common problem of newly updated iPhone users. This can be frustrating, and unfortunately there is no built-in iPhone feature that allows you to recover deleted contacts. Well, what do we do?

To solve this issue, we studied a lot on how to recover deleted contacts from iPhone easily. And here are the 3 most effective methods.

How to recover deleted iPhone contacts without backup

As we know, most of the users don’t actually backup their iPhone regularly and never sync their contacts with iCloud, therefore, you can’t recover deleted contacts from backup.

In this case, it is recommended to use an iMyFone D-Back iPhone recovery program to recover deleted contacts without backup easily.

Why use iMyFone D-Back?

Support to preview deleted or disappeared contacts before recovering.

Deeply analyze your iPhone’s deleted data even months ago to recover what you want.

It can recover more than 200 types of iPhone files in different situations, such as recover photos from iPhone that won’t turn on, iPhone locked, iPhone restored, etc.

It is easy to use, with a guided interface.

It is compatible with all iOS versions including iOS 16 beta 2.

Step 1. Download and install iMyFone D-Back on your computer, connect your iPhone to the computer via USB cable. Now select “Recover from an iOS device” in the left pane. Click on “Following”.



Step 2. Select the type of data you want to recover. In this case, mark “contacts“, and click “Scan” to continue.



Step 3. Once this scan is complete, you can preview and choose the contacts you want to recover and then click “Retrieve” to restore the contacts.



How to recover a deleted contact on iPhone via icloud.com

In case you have a backup, it’s easier to recover a deleted iPhone number via icloud.com. But, when using this method to recover your iPhone contacts, you must have an iPad or a computer, and also the backup of your contacts that you have done in iCloud must be before they were deleted from your iPhone.

Step 1. Sign in to your iCloud account at iCloud.com, go to Account Settings .

Step 2. Click in the Advanced section, select “restore contacts”.

Step 3. In the pop-up window, it shows you the backups you have made with a certain date. Select a contacts file next to the date just before deleting the contacts to restore, and click “Restore”.



Step 4. Click on “Restore” again to confirm.

Once the restore is complete, you’ll receive an email from iCloud confirming that your contacts have been restored to your Phone and Contacts app on all devices associated with your Apple ID.

How to Recover Deleted Contacts from iPhone with iTunes

When using iTunes to restore deleted iPhone numbers, you need to prepare the following things:

You must have the latest or updated version of iTunes on your computer

The iOS of your iPhone must be up to date

You need to have created a data backup using iTunes before the date when the contacts were deleted

When everything is ready, just follow the steps below to recover deleted iPhone contacts.

Step 1. Connect your iPhone to the computer and launch iTunes.

Step 2. It will show an iPhone icon in iTunes once it detects you. Click on it.

Step 3. Go to “Summary”, and select “restore copy”, select a copy to restore.



Note: Remember that this method will restore all data from the backup, including contacts, calendars, notes, and settings. You will be able to replace the current data of your iPhone.

What is the best method to recover iPhone contacts?

The answer is quite subjective. But I have put the 3 methods above in a comparison table to help you decide.

It can be seen that some methods require backup and some don’t, so if you don’t have iCloud or iTunes backup, the best option is to use iMyFone D-Back iPhone recovery tool, which also supports getting a preview and allows you to select the contacts you want to recover, it will not replace your current data and settings on your iPhone.

In any case, choose a method more appropriate to your situation. I hope this post will help you to recover a deleted contact on iPhone.