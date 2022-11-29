How to recover deleted apps and games on Android

- Advertisement -

It is common to accidentally delete apps or games. Software loss can happen even if you have one of the best Android mobiles. Certainly, it is somewhat annoying, since configurations or tools that may be essential are lost.

Recovering applications and games is something very simple within Android, the platform has the tools to solve the problem.

Here you will find a guide with the necessary procedure to recover any game or application on Android. Best of all, the recovery can be done using Google Play Store features, nothing else will be needed. There will be no need to use third-party apps, which makes things much easier.

Why an Android app was removed

Several things can happen:



– Accidentally deleting an app is something that happens all the time.

– A malware can alter, corrupt and delete files and programs that are installed on the mobile. In addition, there are some antivirus that could clean the hard drive and cause loss.

– Factory resets will do a full system wipe.

– Switching to a new smartphone may leave some apps forgotten during data transfer.

So you can recover deleted apps and games on Android



– Enter the Google Play Store and go to the section where all your downloaded apps and video games are.

– Now, go to your profile, to do so, click on the photo that is in the upper right corner. Your Google account menu will open.

– While in the menu, tap on “Manage applications and devices”. Then, go to “Manage” to open a list with each of the apps that you have installed over time.



– Go to the green drop-down menu that is in the upper left area and click on it. Two options will be enabled, “Installed” and “Uninstalled”, select “Uninstalled” to open a list with all apps (including those that were removed).

– Finally, choose the application that you want to reinstall so that the Play Store will redirect you to the section where you will reinstall the app with all the settings that you had arranged for it.