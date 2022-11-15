How to recover data from an external hard drive

If you need recover data from external hard drivepay attention, because in this article I will explain step by step so that you can carry out the task without problems.

I’ll talk about a program to recover files from hard drive so that it can be tested without problems.

It is one of the tenorshare programs, a software that allows us, among other things, recover deleted files from external hard drivea program called Tenorshare 4DDiG.

How to recover disk files from an external drive?

1 – Problems that can occur

Hard drives store information and guarantee its integrity as long as certain conditions are maintained. It is necessary to verify the temperature limits of the device, keep it away from strong magnetic fields, control humidity conditions… and even so, it is possible that some areas of the disk stop working correctly, making it impossible to access the stored information.

Sometimes it is a physical problem, which makes it more difficult, or even impossible, to recover the data, but in other cases the problem is not so serious, and it can be solved with the right programs.

These programs are not only capable of restoring information, they can also recover files from a formatted hard drive, so it is always important to know about options capable of performing this type of task.

2 – When it may be necessary to recover files from a hard drive

Even if we keep the disk in perfect condition, many times it is formatted by mistake, or files are deleted from the recycle bin before we realize that we needed them.

Recovering data from a formatted disk, or files that were deleted from the operating system, is not something that can be done with the tools that we use on a daily basis, which is why it is necessary to go to specialized file recovery programs.

3 – A program to recover files from the hard drive: 4DDiG

4DDiG is one of the most used options for this task, capable of recovering information from external hard drives, USB sticks and internal drives without any problem.

In this video you can see a preview of how you can help:

Among the main functions of 4DDiG we have:

– Recover a Formatted Drive: works for both HDD, SSD, hard drive and SD card as well as USB drives. Ideal for when formatting is done accidentally.

– Recover Data from Lost Partition: Perfect for when we lose access to some locations or when a partition has been accidentally deleted.

– Recover Data from External Drive: The issue that concerns us in this article, when the data is corrupted and we cannot access the backup copies of an external drive, for example.

– Recover Data from a PC: When a computer is turned off incorrectly, or when the dreaded black or blue screen appears, data can be lost, requiring a suitable file recovery program.

– Recover RAW Data: To access raw documents which cannot be accessed without dedicated software.

How to use 4DDiG

This program performs the task in a simpler way, recovering documents, .rar files, audios, videos, system files…

To use it, just follow these steps:

1 – Download 4DDiG for Windows on our computer, in a different place than the directory we want to recover.

2 – Connect the external hard drive via USB and start 4DDiG

3 – In the program, select where the files that we want to recover are. Once done, click on the “Start” button.



4 – We select the thumbnails of the files that we want to recover and click on “Recover”, in the lower right corner of the screen.



5 – We choose where we want the recovered files to be saved.

4 – How to recover deleted files from an external hard drive for free, step by step

To perform this task we have two different options, recover files from an external drive with CMD or recover files with file history. Let’s see how each of them works.

Via CMD

1. We put the hard drive connected to the computer using a USB cable.

2. We go to the start menu, in “Search programs and files”, and search for “cmd”, pressing ENTER when “cmd.exe” appears. We run it.

3. In the console we write “chkdsk” and add the letter of the hard drive after leaving a space. We add “/f” at the end (for example: “chkdsk d: /f”).

4. We wait for the exam to finish and the errors that have been detected are repaired.

5. When finished, we go to My Computer and check if the files have been recovered.

In this way, we must always have administrator permissions on the computer that we use, and it does not allow us to filter the files that we want to recover, nor will we have previews of what has been lost.

Via File History

We can use the file history in Windows to make a backup copy of the data, first selecting where we want to make said copy.

This function makes a backup of the files found in the documents, music, images, videos and desktop folders, as well as in the OneDrive files that we have available offline on our computer.

File History can be activated from the Windows Control Panel, where it recommends the use of an external drive for backup.



We can connect an external disk, or a USB memory, to activate the function.



In this way, regular backup copies of the versions of the files will be made, thus having, over time, a complete history of all the files, so that if they are ever lost or damaged, we can recover them by following these instructions:

1 – We access the option Restore files with File History from the Control panel.



2 – We write the name of the file we are looking for in the search box or use the left and right arrows to browse the different versions of the folders and files.

3 – We select what we want to restore to its original location and then select the Restore button.

5 – How to avoid data loss

So that this problem does not occur again, it is important that we always pay attention to the user manual of the external hard drive. Each brand, and each model, has different characteristics, and to keep it in perfect condition it is necessary to read the manual and follow its instructions.

At what temperature can we have it working, how much humidity can it resist, its resistance to shocks, the recommended distance to keep it from any electromagnetic source…

In many cases, an external hard drive responsible for saving the games of a console has been damaged by being very close to it, even in direct contact, something that can be avoided with a protective cover.

On the other hand, it is always advisable to connect an external hard drive from time to time. Those backup copies saved years ago in a drawer deserve to be reviewed from time to time to avoid scares.

6 – Conclusion

Programs capable of recovering information by previewing the content help save time and have a better idea of ​​what has been lost.

In the case of 4DDiG we can use it to recover deleted files and partitions from formatted drives, but in this case we want to focus its use on recovering existing files on external hard drives, something extremely common among users of this software.