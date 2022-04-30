How to recover damaged Exchange files

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you usually work in your company with an email system with the Exchange server, surely one of your biggest concerns may be that one of the Exchange Database (EDB) files you use is damaged and you cannot recover it.

However, if you need to verify any EDB file or recover any mailbox item – emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, journals and public folders – today we are going to talk about an easy and safe solution that will help you with all of them. The guarantees: This is Stellar Repair for Exchange, an advanced software recommended by MVPs and administrators around the world that recovers offline and dismounted Exchange EDB files.

We have been testing it and it is a completely reliable program that repairs large EDB files without the risk of data loss and that exports complete EDB files directly to the Live Exchange server and Office 365. That is why today we recommend that you use it and we are going to comment on its main functionalities.

The program supports Exchange server 2019/2016/2013/2010/2007/2003/2000 and 5.5. It can be downloaded for free to be able to see the preview of all the recoverable documents of the EDB file with which you want to work, although to be able to recover them you will have to purchase the software. In any case, it is a profitable investment, since it will allow you to recover your files from the damaged Exchange server without major complications. That is priceless!

How Exchange Server Database Recovery Works

Stellar Exchange Mailbox recovery program’s powerful scanning algorithm searches for all recoverable items within a damaged EDB file for you.

After performing EDB recovery, all items are restored to a new PST file. You will be able to import that file to open it in Outlook and be able to access the contents of your mailbox. Among others, you can recover emails, contacts, attachments, calendar entries…

The program makes sure that you can recover everything that you had in your mailbox so that you can access any item with peace of mind. You will also have a preview of all the recoverable items, so you can decide which ones you want to recover and select them before actually saving them.

On the other hand, recovery of individual mailboxes is tailored to the user’s preferences. All slots, with their recoverable items, are listed in a tripartite structure. Thus the user can select any of them and perform a selective recovery.

It should also be noted that, in addition to saving the recovered data in PST format, you can also save the recovered files -in their entirety, or only selecting some of them- in other formats, such as MSG, EML, RTF, HTML and PDF.

On the other hand, Mail Contacts can be saved in CSV format with the push of a button. This considerably facilitates their subsequent management, since they can be imported and worked with in Excel format, for example.

Other cool features of the recovery program

The recovery of damaged files is not the only functionality that can be taken advantage of with the Exchange Stellar database recovery program, but it also presents other very interesting tools:

-Search for emails. With this comprehensive software you will also be able to search for individual emails within the scanned EDB. You have different search criteria to find the email you want. For example, variables such as ‘To’, ‘From’, ‘Subject’, ‘C/c’, ‘Attachment Name’, ‘Body’, ‘item type’, ‘Importance’, etc… which can also be combined with each other to perform more complete searches.

-Unicode files. This is one of the latest features that has been incorporated into the latest version of Stellar Repair for Exchange. Thanks to this feature, Exchange Database Recovery program can now work with Unicode EDB files in any language. This eliminates incompatibility issues that might arise during the recovery process.

– File saving. On the other hand, the Stellar Exchange recovery server allows you to save the scan results to a certain location on the hard drive as an image. Later you can recover them to work with them.

–Export of files to Office 365 and Live Exchange. Exchange repair software allows you to export the recovered inboxes directly to Office 365. In the same way, you can also do it directly to the Live Exchange server. That is, you can perform repair and maintenance operations with minimal downtime.

As you can see, it is a super complete software, from which you will be able to get the most out of it. If you have problems recovering your Exchange EDB files, don’t think twice and use Stellar Repair for Exchange to have all the items in your mailbox that were corrupted or deleted by mistake available again. Download it now and worry no more!

.