How to recover corrupted videos? Top 3 Efficient Ways to MP4, MOV and More

Have you ever tried to open a footage saved in MP4, MOV or another extension and get the message that the video is corrupted and cannot be played? The situation puts a fear in the user that his important recording has been lost and can never be recovered. However, be aware that there are some tools that allow you to bring back your files in a number of major formats. Want to know how to carry out the process in a very practical way? TechSmart separated a Top 3 of efficient ways to do this. Just scroll down the page to check it out in detail.

Why are our videos corrupted and is there a way to fix them? There are several problems that can occur in your videos to corrupt and prevent you from playing them. This can even occur during filming or recording, either because the device's battery runs out or some other factor that prevents the correct completion of the file. Furthermore, during the transfer between devices, in editing, while converting to another format or in final processing, the user is not exempt from accidents that affect the process and generate a damaged file. But know that there are ways to fix the problem without any further hassle. You can check out the full Top 3 list below.

Way 1: Recover Corrupted Videos with Video Recovery Tool The main solution to recover your corrupted videos is to use a specialized tool. And 4DDiG Video Repair is the ideal program for you to use and get your footage back. It promises a complete repair suite, quickly and effectively, no matter how the file got corrupted. The software developed by Tenorshare is capable of repairing unplayable videos no matter what the reason – be it a corrupted, unstable, jerky, grainy, distorted or indistinct file. The program has compatibility with popular video formats. Among them are MP4, MOV, MKV, M4V, 3G2 and 3GP. Also, it supports batch repair of multiple formats at once. Another highlight is the use of Artificial Intelligence technology to restore and colorize black and white videos on Windows. 4DDiG Video Repair even improves the video quality and increases the original resolution up to four times. Upscale can go up to 8K with AI, using advanced algorithms to transform low-quality footage.

What problems can 4DDiG Video Repair fix with videos? Intermittent video: happens when there is flickering and distortion in the displayed image, such as ripples on the screen;

“Cannot play the video”: this is the classic case of the player not being able to play the damaged file;

Problems during reproduction: those that generate flaws in the image, with part of the screen cut off;

Blurred videos: this type leaves the recordings blurry and without the proper registered details;

Slow video display: occurs when the video speed is not played at the same time as the recording was;

Stuck video: this is the case of footage that is frozen in an image and does not come out of it.

Complete Tutorial to Recover Corrupted MP4/MOV with 4DDiG Video Repair To use 4DDiG Video Repair, there are only a few steps required to get your repaired file back. The first is to launch the program on your Windows PC and select the "Fix Video Errors" option located under the "Video Repair" tab. Tap "Start". Next, you need to click on the "Add Videos to Start Repair" button in order to choose one or several corrupted files from your computer. Afterwards, go to "Open" to add them to the list. The next step is to click on "Start Repair" button to start the whole recovery process. Just wait until the repair is completed, then view the repaired video on the "View Results" button and, if you are satisfied with the work, tap on "Export" or "Export All" – if there is more than one video – to save them all on your PC's storage.

Way 2: Using VLC to repair corrupted videos Another way to repair corrupted videos is through VLC Media Player. It is a lightweight and multifunctional media player that allows you to play a variety of different video formats. However, apart from running it, it also has the function of repairing MP4 files in a practical way. To do this, open the application and click on the media tab. From the list of options, choose "Convert/Save". Once you're in the "Conversion" window, add the corrupted video and tap "Convert", which will transfer your file to an AVI extension. After that, a settings window will appear to adjust the details of the conversion. Here you can choose a codec and the location where the converted file will be saved. After this process, go to "Start". Once the conversion is complete, go to the "Tools" tab and select the "Preferences" option. Inside it, go to the "Inputs/Codecs" section and check "Always fix" in the "Damaged or incomplete AVI file" item. Finally, click on "Save".

Way 3: Repair Corrupt Video on Mac If you only have a machine equipped with Apple’s operating system, know that it is also possible to recover corrupted videos on Mac, in a simple and practical way. In this case, we recommend using 4DDiG Video Repair (Mac), the Mac version of Tenorshare’s program. It offers the same ease and features as the Windows edition, so you can also get your damaged videos back with proper repair on Apple devices.

Common questions Can we recover corrupted videos online?

If you don’t want to download and install a program on your PC to perform the task, you can access the tool to recover corrupted files online through your browser.

Tenorshare 4DDiG itself offers free online video repair. Just enter this link and follow the steps indicated on the website. What is the best program to recover corrupted videos?

Among all the efficient ways we mentioned to recover corrupted videos, 4DDiG Video Repair proved to be the most complete program currently available to accomplish the task.