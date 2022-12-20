HomeTech NewsAppsHow to recover "accidentally deleted" messages on WhatsApp

How to recover “accidentally deleted” messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows you to delete a message sent in an individual or group chat for two days and 12 hours after sending it, as long as it has not been seen by the person to whom it is sent.

WhatsApp allows you to delete messages for 60 hours

When this happens and you want to delete a message, you will see two options “Delete for me” Y “Delete for everyone”. If you use the first option, only the message will be deleted from your mobile, but the people who are part of the chat will continue to see it. If you do not want anyone to see it, you must press “Delete for everyone” and those who have not read it will already see a notice on their screen that the message has been deleted, but they will not know the content.

But one thing can happen -it sure has happened to you- and that is that, when you go to delete the message, you make the wrong option when deleting and choose “Delete for me” when you really wanted to press “Delete for everyone”. That can leave you in an awkward situation, because people in the chat will still see the message.

Until now this had no solution, but WhatsApp has launched a new function that allows solving the problem. WhatsApp has announced a new layer of protection in the application called “accidentally deleted”.

This is a new function to avoid those delicate situations. Users will now have a five-second window to revert the accidental deletion and be able to click “Erase for everyone.”

Accidentally deleted WhatsApp

As shown in the image, a message will be displayed for five seconds that says “Deleted message for me. Undo”. You will have to be quick, but you can click on the “Undo” button and select “Delete for everyone” again. So there will be no trace of your message.

The feature is now available to all WhatsApp users on Android and iPhone. This was confirmed by the messaging application on his Twitter account. The only thing you have to make sure is that the application is updated.

