How to recover a suspended account on TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks at the moment, especially among young people, although it has diversified its audience and more than 67% of users are already over 25 years old. The format of its publications, consisting of short videos with music and its powerful clip editor, attract more than 1,000 million users and make other platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, try to imitate the social network of Chinese origin.

If content is removed from TikTok or an account is suspended by mistake, the process can be reversed by following a few simple steps.

But not everything goes on TikTok, since posting the wrong content can cause an account to be suspended or totally removed. But do not panic, if your account has been suspended, we will tell you the steps you have to follow to recover it.

First, you have to know what is the inappropriate content on TikTok which can lead to a penalty. This is detailed in the Community Standards of the platform, and is very similar to that of any other social network, and basically it is about content that extols, promotes or shows:

-explicit sex

-Challenges or dangerous activities

-Identity fraud

-Criminal behaviors

-Violence, harassment, threats or intimidation

-Eating Disorders

-Suicides and self-harm

-Anything that compromises the safety of minors

TikTok content moderation is first carried out by an algorithm that automatically detects and removes inappropriate content. In some cases, human moderators can review the content. If a video is found to be in violation of the Community Guidelines, it will be removed and the user will receive a notification stating why.

If the content violates a serious rule (for example, content that compromises the safety of minors) the account will be automatically deleted and the creation of other accounts will be prevented. If it is not a serious fault and it is the first, the user will receive a warning.

If this is not the first time that a piece of content is removed, a partial block may be suffered that will temporarily prevent certain actions from being carried out from that account: posting comments, sending messages, starting live broadcasts. It is also possible that the account will be locked and videos can only be viewed for a period of 72 hours to a week.

Nevertheless, TikTok’s largely automatic moderation isn’t perfect or foolproof, so it is possible that some content will be removed without violating the Community Guidelines and the account will be suspended without a real reason. In this case you can do the following:

Recover content deleted by mistake

In the event that a video is removed by mistake, a review request can be submitted. To do this, you have to look for the notification of removed content in the TikTok inbox, click on it and then on “Send a review request”.

You can also go to the video, click on “Community Guidelines Violation: View Details” and then on “Submit a Review Request”.

Recover an account suspended on TikTok by mistake

If an account is suspended or banned by mistake, the user will receive a notification the next time they open the TikTok app. In this case, you have to open the notification, click on “Request for review” and follow the steps described.

After this, TikTok will analyze the review requests, and in the event that no platform rule has actually been breached, the content will be restored and all the penalties that weigh on the account will be reversed.