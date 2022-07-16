How to recover a Facebook account that has been disabled or blocked

The rules of use are made to be followed, and like any other social network today, Facebook enforces itself against people who fail to comply with these guidelines. For this reason, users can be blocked or disabled, depending on what you have done or said.

Now, making it clear that an account permanently disabled by Facebook will remain so irremediablyyes there are a few solutions to recover your account in case of minor problems, so let’s know a little more about this.

First of all, what are the reasons that Facebook can block your account? This is a question that has several possible answers, and mainly the reasons why this can happen are using the identity of another person for your account, use false names, upload inappropriate photos, create spam, harass users, among other causes.

That said, next we will be looking at 3 different cases with their respective solutions for you to perform, so let’s go for it.

Recover your account disabled by Facebook

For this specific case, you will need to click here to fill out your account recovery form. Enter your details and send your request to Facebook for review.

This may take a couple of days while your case is analyzed, so you’ll have to be patient. Of course, you will have to send said request within a period of 30 days that will have begun to run from the moment it was disabled.

Reactivate your account if you voluntarily disabled it

If this turns out to be your case, you know that you made the deactivation because you decided to do so and not because you broke any Facebook rule. You will be able to activate your account instantly and you will only have to log in as you would routinely.

How to recover your blocked account

When we say that an account has been blocked, it is not because you have done something wrong, but that you have only forgotten your Facebook data to enter and the account is locked for security.

In this situations, it is best to clear the cache and history of your mobile or computer, and after a while try to access again. If this does not change anything, you will have to use the secondary email that you left in the Facebook settings that basically serves to save us from problems like these.