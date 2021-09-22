How to recover a cell phone number deleted from your Android smartphone

How many times have you done a debugging on your cell phone? From time to time we tend to eliminate contacts especially from those people who for almost nothing in the world we talk to. However, in case you talk to said friend, coworker again, about an important issue and you deleted his cell phone number, then you should know this simple trick of Google .

As you know, those users who have a device Android you can save the number of all contacts automatically in Google. The platform will store them in the cloud so that they do not occupy a certain space within your device or chip.

If you have not done it yet, you just have to import your entire list of numbers by pressing the option of the three dots, and create a copy in. At that moment simply select the place where you want everything to be saved in the cloud.

However, if for some unknown reason you saved someone’s number, but you deleted it as soon as they finished talking, then you have only one chance to be able to access it and get it back.

HOW TO RECOVER THE NUMBER OF A DELETED CONTACT

To be able to recover a contact deleted from your device Android , you will have to perform these simple steps. It should be noted that you may lose the ones you recently added. So it will depend on each user if they want to do it:

The first thing will be to enter Gmail.

Once inside, enter your email and password associated with your Android device.

At that moment you will see that all the Gmail messages are loaded.

But what we want is to recover a contact. Press the circles next to your profile picture.

There you must click on the tab that says Contacts.

This is the method to recover a contact deleted with Google. (Photo: MAG)