How to record voice memos very fast with an iPhone

Memo ing can meet multiple needs where it is convenient to have quick access to a sound memory of a phrase, a sound or a song that is playing. But precisely on many occasions the greatest virtue of being able to record a voice note is the speed in accessing the activation of said recording.

Voice is a free app that includes iOS on all s

In the case of iPhone mobile phones, an exclusive application for this use is already natively included: Voice Notes. Although some users may prefer applications from third-party developers that offer them additional features -such as WhatsApp voice memos- it is true that the voice memos application is quite capable of fulfilling most of the requirements that are expected of this type. of apps, among which it should be noted that is freeis already installed on the iPhone from the factory and allows you to share the recordings in a simple way.

Its operation is summarized below:

How to Record Voice Memos on iPhone

As simple as, once the app is open, press the button in the form of a red circle that appears at the bottom of the screen on the iPhone’s touch screen. The recording will use the microphone on the bottom of the iPhonethe same one used to speak on phone calls, which must be taken into account to properly orient the smartphone depending on the location of the sound source that you want to record.

If a headset with a microphone is connected, this will be the one used to capture the sound. When you want to end the recording, all you have to do is press that button again, which now it will be square. At the top of the screen the new recording will appear with a small player that allows you to scroll through it, make some adjustments or delete the recording.

How to rename the recording

Called “New Recording” by default and followed by a number if there were previous recordings, renaming each recording is simple as click on that name and edit it.

Other options available

Clicking on the icon with three horizontal dots that appears at the top right of each recording, you can access a menu with various available actions: copy, share, edit the recording, duplicate the recording, mark as a favorite, move to a folder…

-Edit the recording: It allows add a snippet currently recorded to any part of the previous recording.

-Share the recording: In this section there are several options that allow you to send the recording through Messages (iMessage), email accounts and instant messaging platforms that you have installed (each one is represented by the icon corresponding to each application) or wirelessly through AirDrop , with other nearby Apple devices.