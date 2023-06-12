How to record the screen of the Apple iPad in a very simple and fast way

- Advertisement -

Surely on more than one occasion you have had the need to record your screen iPad, either to show a way to execute an action to an acquaintance or, simply, to keep safe a game with the highest score that you have achieved with the tablet. If you don’t know how to do this, we’ll show you Step by Step.

The truth is that it is not at all difficult to achieve this on the Apple device we are talking about, something that the Cupertino company has achieved thanks to how complete the operating system is that exists on iPads. Therefore, you will not have to eat your head a lot to be able to record what you do with the tablet screen.

This is how you record the screen of your iPad

To start, you must add recording option to our Control Center. For some time now, iPads have included a function to record the screen without the need to download additional applications. The steps are the following:

Open the “Settings” app on the iPad.

Now, access the “Control Center” as usual.

If the function in question is not activated, tap on the green “+” symbol next to “Screen recording”. With this you have the functionality activated.

You can now record the tablet

Once everything is configured, you can start recording screen on the tablet with little effort. Follow these directions to get it:

Access Control Center on iPad by swiping down from the top right corner of the screen.

Use the record button you just added. It’s a circular button with the “REC” symbol inside an inner element.

Wait for the three second countdown to finish and everything will begin. In the meantime, you can do whatever is necessary to get the desired result.

To end the recording, press the red button at the top of the screen and confirm using “Stop”.

Once it’s all done, you’ll see a notification that the video is automatically saved to the “Photos” app on your iPad. If you press, you will access the recently recorded video and from there we can share or edit it as needed. It is important that you know that it also captures sound (this can be deactivated before starting the recording by continuously pressing the record button in the Control Center). As you have seen, everything is very simple and, best of all, effective when it comes to getting the most out of the Apple tablet.

