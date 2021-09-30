How to record calls with an iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

IPhone mobiles do not have a tool to record phone calls, either incoming or outgoing. Therefore, if you need record a call with your iPhone you will be forced to resort to external apps that provide this service. Here we discover what those applications are and we explain how they work.

And it is that Apple has been reluctant to install this function. To a large extent, this is due to their interest in guaranteeing the privacy of communications. But there is something else, because the company wants avoid legal complications providing a tool that can be used for illegal purposes, since in many US states the consent of both parties is necessary for it to be legal to record a call.

In any case, there is always a loophole to be able to record a call.

-Rev Call Recorder: This is an app, free to download, that you will find in the App Store. This app has no recording time limit and allows you to quickly and easily share files in Dropbox or in email. The average score given by users to this app is 4.4 out of 5.

-Record and transcribe: The business of this app comes from its audio-to-text transcription service. If, once the call is finished, you want to transcribe it, Rev Call will offer you the option of paying an amount to do so. The rate is around 1.50 euros for each minute of conversation transcribed.

-Start recording: When you download the app, it will first ask you to verify your phone number. Once you have done it, you will see that its use is very simple. As soon as you open the app, an icon will appear at the top that reads “Start recording call.”

Then you must select if you are going to record an incoming or outgoing call. Once you have chosen it, execute the call and it will be recording.

-Save the audio: At the end of the call, press the record button of the app again to stop it. The file will be saved immediately and, by clicking on it, you will have several options to store it on your device, in Dropbox or send it by email.

