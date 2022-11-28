How to record a video with the Apple iPhone without letting you listen to your favorite music

- Advertisement -

One of the things that many users of the iphone (and many other smartphones on the market) suffer is that the music they are listening to stops when they start recording a video. This can make the process a bit more boring. But, luckily, in the terminals of the Cupertino company there is a way to prevent this from happening. We tell you what it is and how to use it.

Something you should know is that the process does not imply that you have to install nothing on the iPhone. With what is included by default in the Apple smartphone, you have more than enough to achieve the objective of this article. In addition, there is no risk or complicated actions that only experts are capable of performing. Of course, you must bear in mind that the music will end up appearing as the background in the recording. This can even be positive, since it prevents you from having to edit anything later.

So you can continue listening to music when recording with the iPhone

This is what you have to do with your Apple phone so that the music you listen to while recording a video does not stop (regardless of the application you are using for it). The steps are simple and, simply, what you do is squeeze all the possibilities that the North American firm allows with its smartphones, which are many -and some of them unknown-.

The first thing you have to do with the iPhone is open the application to listen to music that you use regularly and give it regular use. You can choose what suits you, from a song to a playlist (as this does not affect).

Now, you have to run the Camera application and, something that is very important: stay in the Photo section (do not change to the video one, it is not necessary).

The next step is to press and hold the shutter button (it is the one in the lower area, it is large and white). This will start recording the video and, as you will see, the music you were enjoying does not stop playing.

Pexels

If you see that you get tired of holding the button down, which is quite normal, what you can do to avoid it is to slide it without releasing it to the right. You will then see a lock icon and this means that you can let go that everything remains unchanged,

When you finish recording, you simply have to click on the finish button and, voila, you’re done.

Now, all that remains is for you to review the results you have obtained in the corresponding application on your iPhone to see if everything fits as it should (and you will verify that the music is present). As you see, one most interesting option which is not known to many.

