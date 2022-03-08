While social platforms like Facebook or Twitter have been highlighting the media that are controlled by their respective states through labels for some years now, it is now TikTok that is speeding up its work to offer something very similar on its platform.

The truth is TikTok has been working on this aspect since last year, according to a statementalthough the acceleration that has been taking place in recent days is due to the armed conflict that has been taking place in recent weeks in Ukrainian territory.

Indicate that:

In response to the war in Ukraine, we are accelerating the implementation of our state media policy so that viewers have context to evaluate the content they consume on our platform.

Thanks to this push, users will see the labels in the accounts of some media over the next few daysbeing visible globally.

As The Verge has learned, the new labels will begin to be made available to a number of Russian state media, without specifying which of them will be affected, to begin with, as part of a broader state media policy that will be brought over time.

In this sense, they indicate that:

In recent months, we have engaged more than 50 experts with multidisciplinary backgrounds in 20 countries to inform our definition of state-controlled media (entities for which a government exercises direct or indirect control over their editorial content or decision-making) and our approach to making such designations

Regarding the advances in their new state media policy, they commit to:

We will share additional details about the broader implementation of our policy later this year. Our goal is to ensure that our community has context around this type of content and that we have the appropriate processes in place to consistently enforce the policy.

Additionally, TikTok expanded on their announcement by adding that suspends live broadcasts and publication of new content from Russia based on new “fake news” lawwhich includes prison sentences of up to 15 years for those who spread news that Russia can be considered false, although the messaging function will continue to be operational in that country.

TikTok takes this measure to avoid problems for users in that country while committing to review the security implications of the new recently approved law.

And all this also happens when platforms like Facebook and Twitter have been suspended in Russia, while technology companies like Netflix, Paypal and Spotify also temporarily reduce their operations in that country, totally or partially, for the duration of the war.

Twitter pointed out in these last hours that it is working on the complete restoration of its service. Meta is also doing the same for Facebook’s return to Russia.