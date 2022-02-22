Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to receive tips in cryptocurrencies on your Twitter profile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

At the end of 2021, Twitter announced that it was setting up a department in the company to focus on everything related to blockchain technology. The section, which bears the name of Twitter Crypto, aims to design the company strategy in the sector of cryptocurrencies and NFT assets. A few months earlier, Twitter began allowing users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin through their “Tip Jar”, a functionality that allows any tweeter to send a financial tip to another to “thank” them for the content they publish.

Twitter users can receive tips in Bitcoin or Ethereum

Just two weeks ago Twitter opened its fan and, in addition to Bitcoin, began to accept tips in Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

In this way, the social network allows its users place an icon on your profile that points to your cryptocurrency portfolio. This means that the user is open to receiving tips in this way. Twitter does not require any conditions to access this possibility, but it only has this function in the iOS and Android versions.

How to add your cryptocurrency portfolio on Twitter

Here are the steps to follow so you can receive tips in cryptocurrencies:

-“Tips”: Open your Twitter account in your iOS or Android version and enter your profile. Click on the “Edit profile” option and, once inside, go to the option that says “Tips” at the top of the screen.

-Ethereum and Bitcoin: When entering the “Tips” section, you must scroll to the bottom and read the Twitter tips policy. Then click on “I agree” to enter the next screen. This is when Twitter will allow you to mark Ethereum and/or Bitcoin as supported currencies to collect tips from your followers.

-Copy wallet address: Close your Twitter account and enter your Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet from your mobile. Copy the address of your wallet, be it one or another cryptocurrency. Then go back to Twitter and paste it in the section where it asks for the “Bitcoin Address” or “Ethereum Address”.

-“Allow tips”: Once your cryptocurrency portfolio is linked to the Twitter profile, you will only have to activate the “Allow tips” option… and wait for them to arrive.

.

Previous articleApple delays its entry into the “revolution” of folding devices
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

How to receive tips in cryptocurrencies on your Twitter profile

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
iphone

Apple delays its entry into the “revolution” of folding devices

We have been talking about the folding iPhone for years and the latest information (always rumors because Apple...
Android

How to connect a USB webcam to an Android mobile

It is possible to use a mobile as a webcam for the PC and also the...
Tech News

Three ways to free up space in Windows 11 quickly and safely

Over time, the Windows 11 operating system accumulates data that in many cases is unnecessary. This...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.