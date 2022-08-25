How to receive notifications from an Android mobile on the computer

- Advertisement -

If you have an phone, you should know that there is the possibility of receiving on your PC in an easy way, as long as you use the new version of the Windows operating system. If you use Windows 11, this integration is possible and will surely make your life easier.

Windows 11 has the ability to sync smartphone notifications to your via an app.

This way you won’t have to be aware of your mobile screen and you can be aware of any notification, for example, while you work or write an email on your computer. If you want to control mobile notifications from your computer, this is what you should do:

How to receive phone notifications in Windows 11

It is very simple, the most important requirement is to install the “Link to Windows” application on the Android mobile, you will find it without obstacles in the Google Play Store. As for Windows 11, the app is built-in from the factory, so you should not download it. Now, for the pairing to be successful, do the following.

– Enter “Link to Windows” from your smartphone.

– Click on “Continue” and click on “Link your phone and your PC”. Automatically, the camera will be enabled to scan a QR code.

– Now, go to your computer and open the “Mobile Link” program.

– You will see several options, you just have to check the box that is called “The application link to Windows is ready”. Click on the “Synchronize with QR code” button.

– Take the mobile and scan the QR code that will be displayed on the computer screen.

– To enable real-time notifications, while on the computer, go to “Mobile Link”, click the “Open settings on phone” button.

– Now a notification will arrive on the mobile that is used to access its permissions.

– Tap “Open” and allow notifications from the “Link to Windows” app. That’s all, now you will have control on the computer.

In recent weeks we have also discussed other options that will help you get more out of Windows 11, such as installing Android apps in the OS, or how to use controllers in any mobile game.