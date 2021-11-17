How to receive alerts when Bitcoin, or any cryptocurrency, reaches a specific price

Thousands of people in the world invest in cryptocurrencies, a risky activity, but one that can be very lucrative.

Since Bitcoin was born, its value has multiplied a lot, but there are other cryptocurrencies that also have spectacular increases in a short time. The problem is that it is all very unstable, in the same way that it goes up one day, it goes down the next. It is very possible that in the long term the main cryptocurrencies do offer almost guaranteed profit, but it is also possible that everything will collapse if one day the governments of the main countries prohibit their use.

It is high risk, and therefore it is necessary to have good price alert systems so that we can be notified immediately if any cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, reaches a specific value, either because we want to sell what we have or because we want to buy at that price.

Here I tell you the step by step with bitcoin, although it can be used with any currency:

Steps to define a price alert in Bitcoin

1 – We access a alert creation website of cryptocurrencies. I will explain the steps using cryptoradar.co. In this case we can create as many alerts as we want, for free, and receive notifications by email, Telegram, Discord or Slack. Triggers can be defined based on target price, volatility, or period.

2 – We define the alert type: when the price of a coin reaches a specific target, when it increases a specific percentage in a certain period of time or price alerts for some cryptocurrency every morning.

In this way we can, for example, be notified if bitcoin increases by 10% in one hour, a good time to buy and be attentive to the evolution during the following hours to sell.

3 – Use the configuration options to design the alert. We just have to choose the desired cryptocurrency and the trading platform. We define the target price and whether the alarm will be triggered above or below it. Finally, we will indicate how we want to receive the notification (email, Telegram or the other options available to you). By the way, for alerts via Slack, Discord or Telegram, there is an additional step to link the Cryptoradar price alert bot to these channels.

4 – Specify a alert note to remind you why we are setting this alarm. If the defined alert was a target price or volatility, we can also set recurring reminders.

These alerts will be triggered whenever the price meets the requirements. The recovery period defines the amount of time that must elapse before the next alert is sent.

As you can see, it is simple and useful, mainly the second type of alert, the one that warns when there are sharp ups or downs.