How to read tweet threads more comfortably from now on

Twitter continues to work on improving the features it offers after Twitter Blue, its subscription service for those who want additional features to the standard experience that other users receive.

We have already commented on some of the news that Twitter Blue began to offer since last week, including the expansion of the subscription service to users in the US and New Zealand after being available for months only to those in Canada and Australia.



Today a step is taken in improving Twitter Blue with the acquisition of Threader, a service specialized in turning tweet threads into comfortable and distraction-free reading experiences.

With the acquisition, Threader announces on its website that its service will be closed in exactly one month, on December 15. Current Threader Annual Plan Subscribers will receive partial refunds of the same at the moment in which the cancellations of all the current subscriptions arrive.

Twitter already offers a similar feature called “reader mode” as part of Twitter Blue. Acquisition of Threader will allow the improvement of the same function that already exists in Twitter, which will also benefit Android device users, taking into account that Threader has only been offered through the web and through the iOS app, which continues to be available in the Apple App Store.

In this regard, they point out in a publication that:

We recently created a similar reading experience on Twitter, which is now available as part of Twitter Blue. Through Twitter Blue, you’ll get access to features like Reader, which makes long threads an easier-to-read experience, and Bookmark Folder, a feature requested by many of you, which allows you to save and organize your favorite threads. Twitter Blue is also available on Android. We are excited to make Threader a native Twitter experience!

There is no doubt that Twitter is going for it. At the moment the economic terms of the operation are unknown.