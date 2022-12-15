How to Read Free Ebooks on Kindle

- Advertisement -

A large number of free books circulate on the Internet that can be read from any device. Now, it’s not a secret to anyone that the Amazon Kindle is an excellent piece of equipment for comfortable reading, and best of all, it can be configured to access free ebooks without obstacles.

The Kindle library can be expanded beyond the catalog offered by Amazon.

So Kindles aren’t just restricted to Amazon’s library, users can add as many free eBooks as they like. This can be done at no additional cost, we will shortly tell you what procedure to apply.

Configure your Kindle to support all types of e-books

To have the books on the device, they must be sent via email, so you must do the following.

– The first thing you have to know is that each Kindle has a unique email address, so you have to find it so you can send the books.

– Log in to your Amazon account in a browser.

– Hover over your account details and click “Content & Devices”.

– Click on “Devices”, an option that is in the top bar.

– Find your Kindle, select it, and write down the email address listed under “Device Summary.”

Choice of account

Here you must confirm the email address that you will use to send the free eBooks.

– Click on “Preferences”.

– Scroll down until you find the “Personal Documents Settings” function, enter there and scroll down to the “Approved Personal Documents Email List” section. Check that the email address listed there is the one you want to use.

– Once the previous step is finished, you can start sending e-books to the email you registered. You will not have to do anything else to have a library with all kinds of content.