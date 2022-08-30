how to read deleted whatsapp messages

In it is possible to delete for everyone, which disappear from the sender’s and receiver’s mobiles. When this happens, in WhatsApp you will see the text This message was and the notification also disappears. Are you curious about know what the deleted WhatsApp message said?

We tell you how you can do deleted whatsapp messages, that someone sent you and deleted later. To do this we are going to use two methods: without installing anything and with a specific application.

- Advertisement -

Retrieve messages from notifications

Surely you have ever read messages from notifications, to prevent them from being marked as read. When someone deletes a message for everyone, the notification also disappearsbut you can still retrieve their text, in some cases, through them.

- Advertisement -

The catch is that Android has a notification history, where a record of all the notifications that have reached the mobile is saved. The problem is that this history may or may not be active, and sometimes the Android layer does not include the notification history.

If your mobile has a history of notifications, you will find it in the section of Notifications of the settings. It can be difficult to find, so we recommend that you use the search engine at the top of the settings. In the history you will be able to see the latest notifications, although if the message was deleted a long time ago, then you will have to scroll down until you find the deleted message. A good trick is note the time of the deleted messageso you can find which notification it corresponds to.

- Advertisement -

If your mobile does not have a notification history, you can achieve something similar with applications such as Notification History, Notif Log or Notification Log, but if you are only interested in this to recover deleted messages, it is much more worthwhile to use WAMR, the app that we will see next. Keep in mind that neither WAMR nor the apps you install to view notification history will help you recover deleted messages before you installed them: do not work retroactively.

Recover messages with WAMR

Without a doubt, the best way to recover deleted messages is with a specialized application, and of them WAMR is one of the best. It is a free application with which you can recover deleted messages not only from WhatsApp, but also from other applications such as Messenger, Instagram or Telegram.

Therefore, it is not surprising that one of the first steps after installing WAMR is choose which apps you want to monitor, where you must check the WhatsApp box. WAMR bases message retrieval on notifications, which is not perfect but works very well on many occasions.

Then it’s time to grant the application the necessary permissions, which are two. The first and most important one is give you access to notifications. It is mandatory because the app reads the notifications to check when someone has deleted a message in a chat with you.

The second permission you need to grant is access to media content, with which the app can achieve recover deleted photos that someone sent you and deleted later. The application achieves this by monitoring the WhatsApp folder for files that suddenly disappear.

With everything configured, the only thing left is to wait for someone to delete a message in a chat in which you are present. When that happens, and as long as there is a notification involved (that is, it will not work if you had the chat open at the time), the app will save the deleted message and you can see it in WAMR, in the first tab.

An advantage of WAMR compared to the conversation history is that in this app the deleted messages they are displayed sorted by conversationssomething that will make your life easier if you are in many chats and groups, with many deleted messages.

The great advantage of using WAMR is that it also recovers deleted photos

However, the best feature of WAMR is deleted photo recovery. When the app detects that someone has deleted a photo after sending it, it will alert you with a notification and you will be able to see the photo in the corresponding tab in WAMR. This is something that is not possible if you use the Android notification history.