HomeAppsPhotoshopHow to Quickly Correct Color in Old Photos with Matt Kloskowski

How to Quickly Correct Color in Old Photos with Matt Kloskowski

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
austin rogers fstoppers color correct old pictures matt kloskowski c.jpg
austin rogers fstoppers color correct old pictures matt kloskowski c.jpg
- Advertisement -

Everyone has an album or shoebox full of old family photos, some of which rock a wonky, Instagram-filter-gone-bad style color shift. In this brief tutorial from Creative Live and Matt Kloskowski you’ll learn how to quickly correct for these changes and can restore the photo to looking like new.

[mb_related_posts1]

Matt’s process is pretty straightforward:

Photoshop Tutorial: How To Add Sun Beams To Your Photo
  • TAGS

  1. Start by trying “Auto Color” from the Image menu. That’s a good place to start and may possibly be enough of a change to make you happy.
  2. If that didn’t get you quite where you’d like to go, try adding a levels adjustment layer.
  3. Switch from the RGB channel to the red channel. On your histogram you may notice a gap between the far left and the beginning of the graph, drag your black point over until it hits the beginning of the points on the histogram (as seen around the 2:00 mark). Do the same with the white point as needed, dragging it down to before the gap (as seen around the 2:20 mark).
  4. Do the same for the green channel as needed as well as the blue channel.

[Via Creative Live on YouTube]

If you give it a shot for yourself, be sure to show me in the comments below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Slack adds video chat and screen sharing to audio meetings

Slack reinforces its intention to become a single platform for communication between work teams...
Ireland

Met Eireann forecast unseasonably wet and windy weather with thunderstorms on way

Met Eireann have forecast heavy rain and strong winds for most of next week. ...
Photoshop

Get Yourself Prepared To Shoot Swimwear Model Photography This Summer

We've had...
Ireland

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe warns of recession risk

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has given his first grim warning that tough times are...

More like this

Instagram

Instagram Has a Problem With Female Bodies That Aren’t Skinny

Instagram’s censorship...
How to?

Update your new iPhone without losing your data

The arrival of the new iPhone SE 3 and now also, with the new...
Facebook

So you can convert a voice message to text in Telegram

Have you downloaded Telegram ? The app of British Emirati origin has grown in...

© 2021 voonze.com.