How to put voice effects on Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels, introduced in the summer of 2020, are a short vertical video format, very similar to those of TikTok, in which you can include all kinds of visual and sound effects.

The editing tools of the Instagram Reels allow you to introduce voice effects in the recordings

A good part of the tools and functions that Instagram is introducing in this format are in fact traced to those already available in the Chinese app, its main competitor. Also this option to put effects in the voices of the video is available in the TikTok editing tools.

The possibilities of this tool are multiple, and you can make your voice sound like a robot or as if you have just inhaled helium. Here we explain how to introduce these effects in the voice when uploading a Reel to your Instagram account:

-Create a Reel: Open your Instagram account normally from your mobile phone and press the create a Reel icon. This is at the bottom of the screen, where four different icons appear. The one with the Reels is the one in the middle of all, shaped like a folder with a “Play” button in the middle.

-Record the video: After the icon to create the Reel, click, in the upper right corner, on the camera with which you can record the images to later include in your publication.

-Editing tools: Once you have recorded the video it is time to mount and edit the images. The various editing options will appear at the top of the screen. Click on the icon in the shape of a musical note, and from there you can enter the voice effects.

– “Effects”: In this control screen of the audio effects you will see a tab that says “Effects”. When you click on it, Instagram takes you to a menu where you can choose six types of voice: helium, giant, vocalist, megaphone and robot. Select the one you like the most and your voice will adopt that tone when publishing your Reel.

