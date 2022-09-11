How to put the visual of Windows, Microsoft’s operating system, on an android mobile

Today is when there is more harmony between and Google, and that is not a surprise to anyone. This allows certain doors to opensuch as being able to use applications from the computer, as well as carrying the Microsoft system on the itself.

Yes, as you hear it, that you can convert visually the interface of your Android device in a mobile version of Windows. Do you want to know what it is and how to do it? Then continue reading this article.

Well, just like it’s always been to have a different visual appearance than the mobile originally haswhat is done is to resort to the classics launchers. In this case, Computer Launcher will be the app that will allow us to enjoy Windows (at least its appearance) from our cell phone.

Enjoy the experience of using Windows on your mobile device

Once the program has been downloaded and activated, you will be able to see that your home screen will show a renewed face as if it were a new interface, which in theory has been true, since this will look like you have a mobile version of Windows 11.

there are many the familiar tools you will have at your disposal to make the most of it, as they are:

– Lower taskbar with the Windows logo on the left.

– Control center.

– Notification center.

– Start Menu.

– Windows File Explorer.

– Widgets.

– Recycle Bin.

Really, the home screen of your mobile will be like the Windows desktop that we all know for PC. The program currently has more than 10 million downloads on Google Playwhich makes us understand how much the public has liked being able to have a good launcher of the Microsoft operating system on the mobile.

In case you do want to download it, fortunately we can tell you that it is totally free and the only thing you will have to do is grant a series of permissions to the program, which are totally necessary so that it can be opened on the device in the correct way.