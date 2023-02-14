How to put the cover of the book you are reading on the Kindle lock screen

- Advertisement -

The best e-book that currently exists is the Amazon Kindle. All its versions are excellent, and for this reason they have become practically a standard when it comes to enjoying writing on an electronic ink screen. Those who have one of these devices are unaware of some of its secrets that allow customizing its use, such as the one that allows display the cover of the book being read on the lock screen.

This is a function that can be configured without danger and in a very simple way, so don’t think that you’re going to have to spend a lot of time searching through the menus that exist in the Amazon Kindle operating system. In what has to do with the compatibility, the one that exists is great as long as you have – and this is very important – the most current version of the eBook firmware. The fact is that you can use this possibility with the Standard model, the Paperwhite and, of course, with both the Oasis and the Scribe. Come on, With everyone.

The steps to take to configure the Amazon Kindle

You will see that everything is very intuitive and that simply by following the instructions you will be able to with a glance at the lock screen you can perfectly identify the book you are reading. This makes Kindles look a bit more like paper books, since what you see as soon as you activate it is the same as in the latter. Follow this process:

Access the eBook Settings in the usual way and, among the options that you will see on the Kindle screen, select All Settings.

You will see a list of possibilities offered by this menu, and among those available to you, use Device Options. This allows you to get into a place where you can pretty precisely customize the eReader.

Amazon

Search for Mostar cover and, when found, activate the function. If you cannot find it, it means that you do not have the latest version of the operating system as we have indicated before.

Once you have done this, you are done and you can see the cover image when you turn on the eBook.

Evidently, every time you change books when using the Amazon Kindle, the cover that stays on the lock screen also changes, which gives a new air to the accessory. The fact is that this customization option, not very well known, is an excellent possibility for the use of the device from the well-known online store to be more intuitive as well as attractive.

