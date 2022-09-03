How to put Safari’s navigation bar back on top

- Advertisement -

One of the changes that could have hit when Apple updated the operating system for its iPhone in the iOS 15 version was the changing location of address bar in browsersince it went from being at the top of the browser to the bottom.

With iOS 15, the Safari browser moved to place the window where you enter the URLs of web pages at the bottom

The reason for this relocation was to allow for more comfortable handling by not having to move your thumb or other fingers to the top of the screen. In principle, it is assumed that this favors the handling of the iPhone with one hand, especially to be able to change the tab more easily and with one hand. Despite this there continues to be users who prefer the original location from the navigation bar at the top. And fortunately there are not one but two ways to reverse this change.

One of these methods is available within the Safari browser itself while the other method involves accessing it through the Settings app.

-Safari: It is the easiest method. Simply go to the bar at the bottom of the screen and press the “AA” icon on the left of the bar. In the event that said icon does not appear, simply scroll down the web page.

From the menu that appears, select the option “Show navigation bar at the top”. In the event that you want to return to the previous configuration with the bar at the bottom, it will suffice to follow the same steps but the option that will appear will indicate «Show navigation bar at the bottom».

-iOS 15 Settings: This method is somewhat more complicated and less intuitive. It is accessible through the iOS 15 settings application. After accessing it, you have to scroll until you reach the Safari app, selecting said option and in the menu that appears scroll to the Tabs section.

It shows two options: “Tab bar” or “Single tab”. You will have to select this last option so that the address bar is located at the top. If you prefer it to be at the bottom, it will be the “Tab bar” option that you have to mark.