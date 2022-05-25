How to put music to a photo in Instagram Stories

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram Stories are the most successful and popular format of this social network owned by Meta. Over time, the platform has been installing numerous tools and editing possibilities, so that users can fully customize your Stories. In fact, here we offered you tips to get more out of Instagram Stories.

Instagram has an editing tool that allows you to include a song to accompany a photo in your Stories

Among the many possibilities, Instagram offers the option to add music to a photo when it is uploaded to the Stories. This is a function that is also available in Facebook Stories, although not in WhatsApp, the third social platform (or instant messaging app) owned by Meta.

Next, we explain step by step how to upload a photo to your Instagram Stories and add a musical melody to them:

-Create a Story: Open your Instagram account and start the usual process to generate Stories. Go to your profile page and, in the upper right corner of the screen, click on the icon that has the shape of a “+” symbol. Next you must select the option that says “History”.

-Choose photos: As soon as you start the process of creating a Story, Instagram will show you the image gallery you have on your mobile phone. At this point you can choose the photo or photos you want to upload to the Storie, or take a new image with your camera.

-Include music: Once the photo is selected, it is time to add the music. To do this, you must click on the icon that you will see in the upper right corner in the form of a sticker with a smiling face. This will take you to a new screen, with various editing options, and you will need to select the tab that says “Music”.

-Choose song: Instagram takes you to a new menu, with a search box at the top, where you can type the name of the song you want to include. In addition to this, you can choose if you want subtitles to appear with the lyrics of the song. On the other hand, you will be able to select which fragment of the song, of a maximum of 15 seconds, you want to appear in your Story. When you have configured all these issues, click on the button that says “Done”.

