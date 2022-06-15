How to put music in WhatsApp States

Unlike what happens on Instagram, and although both platforms, like Facebook, belong to the same matrix (Meta), in WhatsApp you can not include music by default in the States, which can be seen by clicking on the user’s profile image, but this does not mean that there is no way to achieve it.

To include music in WhatsApp statuses, it is necessary to have a music streaming or audio playback app installed

In fact, Instagram has a specific button to add music, which allows from selecting the artist and the song to choose the 15 second snippet within the song that you want to include in the status of the social network.

But at the moment there is no such simple possibility in WhatsApp and you have to follow a somewhat more elaborate procedure than simply pressing a button, a possibility that may one day end up being incorporated. We have already told you how to add a YouTube video to the States of WhatsApp and now we will do it with the music in the States.

So you can add music in WhatsApp States

The only requirement to achieve this is that you have to have a music streaming app installed, such as Spotify, Apple Music or similar. Even any audio playback app could do. It is about incorporating music that plays in the background while the images that will remain in the WhatsApp status are recorded. Both in the case of using a streaming app and an audio player, it will be necessary to move the playback until several seconds before the specific moment where the 15 seconds that we want to establish as music in the state begin.

Next, and without pausing music playback, you will have to open the WhatsApp app and access the States section to activate the camera. As the playback of the music continues in the background, it will suffice to have the forecast of having calculated the appropriate time between when the playback of the musical piece began and the moment when the video recording is going to start.

And the trick is to record the video with the WhatsApp camera so that, in the background and as a diegetic soundtrack, the music that you want to incorporate into the State plays. You will have to anticipate release the record button right after 15 seconds. Otherwise, the resulting video would be distributed among several States, as also happens on Instagram when that duration is exceeded.

Once recorded, the WhatsApp video editor allows you to cut it, in case the beginning or the end are not to the user’s liking, and all you have to do is press the “Send” button so that the video, with the desired music, remains as WhatsApp Status .

As a final note, this “trick” will only work if no headphones are connectedbecause the purpose is to record as background sound the playback of the song that sounds through the mobile speakers.