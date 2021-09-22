How to put iOS 15 on your iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The new version of Apple’s mobile operating system is here and available to everyone. The new iOS 15 promises a revolutionary update to the operating system used by the iPhone, with endless new features that lovers of the bitten apple are surely already eager to try.

iOS 15 can now be installed on compatible iPhone devices

Some your mobile phone will have already shown the notification that the operating system update is now available for download. If so, all they have to do is press a button to get the new version of iOS on their phone.

However, if you are one of those who have not yet received that notification, you should know that it may take a few days for it to arrive. What to do then? If impatience can, we are going to tell you that there are some ways to try to force the installation of the new version of the operating system without having to wait.

What you should do is go to “Settings” > “General”> “Software Update”. Here, if the new version of the iOS operating system is available to you, a warning message should appear on your screen.

In this case, if you are lucky, you just have to click on “Install now” and the installation process will begin. You may be asked for your password – enter it without any problems – and you will also need to read the “Apple Terms and Conditions.” Or well, as always, if you don’t want to read them, just sign and accept them.

However, if when accessing “Software Update” you do not see that message that indicates that the new iOS 15 is now available for you, go to the bottom of the screen. There you will find a link that says «Upgrade to iOS 15«. Press it and now you will see “Download and Install”. You already know what you have to do …

As in the previous option, you may be asked for your password and you will also have to accept Apple’s new “Terms and Conditions”, whether you read them or not, for the download to begin.

Once this is done, the installation will begin. Please note that it may take several minutes for the phone to be operational again.

.