How to put interactive polls in a live video

If you are broadcasting live, you will surely like to know the opinion of the visitors in real time, and for this nothing like embedded polls.

It is not something that video platforms currently offer, at least not in a very intuitive way, which is why there are already third-party options that allow us to add visual polls to our videos.

That’s what they do since LiveReactinga system that we can use to include surveys based on predesigned templates, compatible with live videos on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

LiveReacting helps influencers, content creators, and marketers in general, and they introduce this feature with the following features:

– Polls can be added before, during or after a live show.

– Users vote through comments or FB reactions.

– Audience votes will appear in real time with dynamic images.

– We can add images, GIFs and videos.

– We can show the images of the participants in a survey.

– We can sort the result set.

– Only the first comment or vote of each user is taken into account.

– Template design can be edited.

– We can select how the result is displayed, without a counter or with a percentage.

The idea is to allow the collection of answers, thoughts, opinions and data with simple multiple choice questions, all based on a business model of credits, they are bought as more surveys are needed.

Once the theme and design is chosen, the broadcast button will be pressed, and the video will be broadcast from Livereacting’s servers, so that they can include the survey script appropriately.

You can try it out at livereacting.com.