How to put any app on the iOS 16 lock screen

One of the big changes included in iOS 16, the most recent update to Apple’s operating system for your iPhone, is the expansion of the device’s lock features, with more customization options.

Widgets are small dynamic controllers located on the mobile screen to manage apps without having to open them

Among other things, it can be used to anchor the most varied widgets, small controllers that allow simple handling of some applications without the need to open or access them. The possibility of having these widgets, however, depends on the app developers themselves, who must include this possibility in them, so in some cases it will be necessary to wait for future updates of the different applications, especially those that do not they are native to Apple.

In any case, there is the possibility of using iOS Shortcuts, the application that allows users to establish, as its name says, simplified access to both apps and their functions. In the case of the lock screen, Shortcuts allows you to generate these shortcuts and export them, placing them on the aforementioned lock screen, so that without having to unlock the iPhone you can access some functions of certain applications.

To customize these accesses, follow the path “Settings – Wallpaper – Personalize”, where you can mark the widgets that you want to incorporateas well as configure them, being able to appear in different sizes, occupying more or less space on the screen.

This will have to be taken into account depending on whether the preference is have more of these widgets or if easier handling is prioritized. By appearing larger, the controls present in the widget will appear larger, therefore easier to handle.