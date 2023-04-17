How to Protect Yourself When Using ChatGPT: Essential Tips and Precautions

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular artificial intelligence product, has revolutionized the way we interact with technology. Despite its advantages, it is essential to be vigilant and protect our information. This article discusses the key precautions we must take when using ChatGPT and other similar AI products.

Protect our personal data

When chatting with ChatGPT, it is important not to provide personal data, as the information is saved and could be used inappropriately. Making sure that we keep our private information safe is essential to avoid privacy problems in the future.

- Advertisement -

Trusted apps and extensions

There are fake ChatGPT applications and extensions that can contain malware and put our data at risk. Therefore, it is essential to verify the source before downloading and installing any application or extension on our devices.

information verification

Although ChatGPT is “smart” and can provide useful information, it can also make mistakes. Therefore, it is crucial to request sources and links that support the information provided by ChatGPT to ensure its veracity and reliability. Once the source of ChatGPT itself has been obtained, it is necessary to verify if this source really exists or if it “has been invented” (something quite common).

Respect copyright laws

ChatGPT may generate content that comes from works protected by copyright. It is our responsibility to avoid reproducing such content so as not to infringe copyright laws. Making sure you respect intellectual property is essential to avoid legal problems. It is the most complex part, since the sources used are mixed to generate a result, so it is a good idea to check in Plagiarism Detector applications to find out if we are copying something that is protected.

The rise of ChatGPT and similar AI products provides us with unprecedented opportunities to improve our lives and make our work easier. However, it also presents us with new challenges in terms of privacy, security and liability. Our ability to take full advantage of these tools will depend on our ability to adapt to these challenges and take the necessary precautions to protect our information and comply with existing laws.