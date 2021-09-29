How to protect your photos on iPhone with the Notes app

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Sometimes it can be interesting to be able to protect some images contained in the iPhone photo gallery. You may not know it, but there are several ways to achieve it.

IOS Notes allow you to add attachments and also lock those notes

One of them is to use the iOS feature that allows you to hide a folder of images, so that the images contained in it do not even appear among those that can be seen from the image carousel.

However, there is also another way to protect photos (and of course videos too) and that adds a layer of security as well. In this case, we are going to tell you how to protect your images on iPhone through the Notes app on your iOS phone. The way to achieve this is as follows:

-To open the Notes app

-Create a new note

-Press on the camera icon that appears at the bottom of the screen

-Press on «Choose photo or video»

-To select the photos and videos that you want to hide / protect

-Mark with «Add»

-Press the icon with the three dots at the top right of the Notes app

-To select «Lock» (icon with the padlock closed)

-Create a password for this note. The system will ask you to repeat the introduction of the password to verify that there is no error in it. A control question can be added and depending on the iOS device being used, unlocking can be added via TouchID or FaceID.

From that moment on this note will be locked and it can only be accessed after entering the correct password (or with the appropriate biometric identification). Thus the images and / or videos that have been saved in said note will be hidden and protected.

The most important thing to remember is that when you finish viewing a locked note the lock function must be reactivated by clicking on the padlock icon that will be displayed in the upper right corner.

