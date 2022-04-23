How to protect your photos and files on mobile

Do you have files on your mobile that you need to keep private and secure? Most mobile phones have some native function that allows us to provide extra security to our documents, photos or important files.

But if you are looking for a tool that makes your task easier with just a few steps, you can take this recommendation into account.

How to use Files to keep files safe on mobile

If you are looking for an option to protect the important files that you save on your mobile, you can take into account the dynamics proposed by Files. Yes, the Google file manager also has a function that allows you to protect important files and keep them away from anyone who takes our mobile.

To use this option you just have to open the app and look for the “Secure Folder” function. You will not have to complicate yourself with configurations since it will only ask you to choose a type of lock, which can be a PIN or a pattern. Once you go through this brief configuration you will be able to save any type of file.

How can you save your mobile files in this “Secure Folder”? Just find the file you want to protect from the Files app and select it to be presented with the menu you see in the image. It only remains to choose “Move to Secure Folder” and apply the lock you set for the action to be completed.

A bonus that this function offers you is that you can hide the “Secure Folder” so that no one sees that option available on your mobile. Following this dynamic you can save videos, images, documents and any type of file. And of course, you can reverse the action at any time to send the file back to its original location.

On the other hand, a detail to keep in mind is that if you delete the file from the “Secure Folder” it will be permanently deleted. So if you are looking for a quick and simple option to protect your files, you can apply this dynamic using this Google tool.