How to protect your passwords in the age of artificial intelligence

In the age of artificial intelligence, protecting our passwords is more important than ever. According to a recent report published by security experts at Home Security Heroes, more than half of common passwords can be cracked in less than a minute with the help of artificial intelligence.

This report demonstrates how an artificial intelligence tool known as PassGAN, a combination of “password” and “GAN” (Generative Adversarial Network), can analyze real leak passwords and learn from them to crack passwords more efficiently.

The vulnerability of common passwords

The Home Security Heroes report analyzed 15,600,000 common passwords and found that 81% of them can be cracked in less than a month, 71% in less than a day, 65% in less than an hour, and 51% in less than a minute. The length and complexity of passwords are important factors in their vulnerability.

PassGAN can crack a seven character password in just six minutes, even if it contains upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. And it can crack a 13-character password with just numbers in just three minutes.

Passwords that combine length and complexity are the most secure. A nine-character password with all types of characters would take five years to crack, while an 18-character password with only numbers would take 10 months. An 18-character with all types of characters would take six quintillion years.

How to protect your passwords

The security of our passwords depends on ourselves. There are some measures we can take to protect our passwords from artificial intelligence.

Use strong password patterns

The length and complexity of passwords are important factors in your security. Passwords must be at least 15 characters long and mix uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Obvious patterns such as real words should be avoided.

Change your passwords regularly

We must change our passwords periodically to protect them from use and abuse. This is especially important if we suspect that someone has accessed our accounts or we have shared our password with the wrong person.

Do not use the same password on multiple accounts

Using the same password on different websites is dangerous. If a hacker cracks one of our passwords, they can use it to compromise our other accounts.

Use a password manager

Creating, remembering, and applying a long and complex password for every account is virtually impossible without help. Until passwordless options become widespread, a password manager is the best option to manage all unique passwords for our accounts.

Artificial intelligence can be used for both good and bad ends. PassGAN is an example of how artificial intelligence can be used to crack passwords more efficiently, but also helps us verify if ours is secure.