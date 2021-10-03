How to protect Telegram chats with password

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Sometimes, and despite the fact that mobile phones are usually protected by a password or biometric identification, there are those who can access a shared smartphone, but although there is trust to share a password, this circumstance does not necessarily mean that access to the privacy of conversations. It can also happen that a mobile is unlocked and someone can access it.

Telegram allows you to protect chats by means of a password or biometric identification

For these and other possible reasons, in addition to adding an additional layer of security, a feature is included that allows you to block chats by password or PIN among the many privacy protection options available to Telegram. In fact, in addition to blocking specific chats expressly, a block can also be configured after a predetermined time of inactivity, which would prevent that after a few minutes, and even if the smartphone is unlocked, someone could access the conversations contained in this instant messaging platform.

It should also be remembered that Telegram stores conversations in the CloudTherefore, if someone managed to get hold of the app password, all the stored chats would also be available to them. Having the option to password protect those that contain more sensitive information or files is a recommended security measure.

To activate this option, you will have to access the section from the app settings Privacy-Lock Code, where it will be necessary to activate this button. You will be asked to enter the password or the four-digit PIN code with which you want to protect the chats, but there are several additional options, such as requesting biometric identification (fingerprint, facial recognition … depending on the characteristics of the mobile device) or even the double factor, which in addition to the PIN or password will require biometric identification.

Finally, there is an auto-lock option that will allow you to set a period of time (from one minute to five hours) from which Telegram will be automatically blocked.

