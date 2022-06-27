How to protect information from mobile phone theft

- Advertisement -

Mobile phone theft is the order of the day and there are millions of thefts or loss that occur year after year. A smartphone is a coveted target due to its small size, the ease of its theft, its high price and the possibility of selling it whole or in parts. Before it happens to you, at least don’t lose the information it contains.

A good number of workers are about to take a few days of summer vacation. And although we should completely disconnect, we will surely end up carrying a laptop, tablet and of course the smartphone. The vacation transit through crowds of people and the relaxation of the user, greatly facilitates the theft of mobile phones. And it is a problem beyond the cost due to the loss of a type of hardware that from the mid-range up is not usually especially cheap.

And we talk about information. That third parties can access our professional, financial or personal data can have an incalculable cost, in addition to leaving us ‘sold’ if they access our passwords and services. And not only those of the mobile, since this type of device is usually used for the security of the accesses of others, for example at the time of double authentication.

How to protect ourselves before the robbery

In addition to the general measures that we must adopt to prevent the loss of any electronic device and the basic measures against theft, especially when traveling through airports, train stations, restaurants, hotels and in general public areas full of people through which we circulate these days , smartphones deserve special protection in case the worst happens, among others:

Use a PIN code for the SIM card.

Lock the screen with a strong password and biometric systems such as the fingerprint sensor or facial recognition.

Use full disk encryption to protect information.

Keep backup copies of all data.

Password protect critical applications.

Activate the “Find my device” function.

How to protect ourselves after

If you have followed the above instructions at least the management to protect the data will be easier. use the function “Find my device on Android” o “Find my” in iOS to identify the phone as lost and the device screen to show a message with the number of a friend or relative so that, in case it is not stolen but lost and someone honest finds the device can contact you.

If after a reasonable time (or the time you deem necessary) you do not recover the device, remotely erase all the information on the device and contact your Internet service operator to block the SIM card of the terminal. Finally, you will have to purchase a new terminal and restore the data from the backup.

Additionally, you should be vigilant as thieves can use contact information to obtain even more important data such as general access accounts, Google or Apple IDs through social engineering techniques.

Mobile phone theft: additional measures

If you are aware that it is a theft and you have not followed the previous prevention pauses in terms of blocking the screen and the rest, you will have to act very quickly.

Lock SIM and IMEI. It is the first and main action to perform. Call your operator, explain the situation and block the SIM card to prevent them from using the terminal’s communications. In some countries, in addition to blocking the SIM card, you can add the stolen phone identification number (IMEI) to the phone company’s block list.

lock the smartphone. From a secure device, since you will have to enter your Google or Apple ID password, block the terminal and consider the option of total deletion remotely, even if this prevents you from locating it definitively.

Warn your family and friends. Warn your contacts of the situation and of the possibility that they may receive calls or messages from someone pretending to be you with requests for money or questions. They must completely ignore them.

Delink financial information. If you have credit/debit cards associated with services you use on your mobile, you must unlink them as soon as possible. It can be done from “Find my device” on Android or iOS.

passwords. The theft of mobile phones without encryption and without prior protection means that third parties can obtain your passwords. You will have to change the one of all the applications and services that you use on the smartphones to avoid security violations in the future.

Police report. You must file a complaint with the security forces. Not only for the possibility of recovering the mobile later, but also to safeguard you from any action that may have been carried out with it.

And don’t let your guard down… We deserve those vacation days and it is inevitable (and recommended) to relax, but not to the point of making it easy for the robbers or neglecting an essential device in today’s world, which we use for much more than the typical voice calls and their loss can make your vacation bitter beyond the economic loss it entails.